Is EBIOSS Energy (BME:EBI) Using Debt In A Risky Way?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about. It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that EBIOSS Energy, SE (BME:EBI) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does EBIOSS Energy Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that EBIOSS Energy had debt of €25.9m at the end of December 2018, a reduction from €28.5m over a year. Net debt is about the same, since the it doesn't have much cash.

A Look At EBIOSS Energy's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that EBIOSS Energy had liabilities of €13.2m falling due within a year, and liabilities of €16.7m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of €87.0k as well as receivables valued at €1.19m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total €28.6m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the €4.81m company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet." So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. At the end of the day, EBIOSS Energy would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since EBIOSS Energy will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Over 12 months, EBIOSS Energy made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to €2.6m, which is a fall of 21%. To be frank that doesn't bode well.

Caveat Emptor

While EBIOSS Energy's falling revenue is about as heartwarming as a wet blanket, arguably its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss is even less appealing. Indeed, it lost a very considerable €4.8m at the EBIT level. If you consider the significant liabilities mentioned above, we are extremely wary of this investment. That said, it is possible that the company will turn its fortunes around. Nevertheless, we would not bet on it given that it lost €14m in just last twelve months, and it doesn't have much by way of liquid assets. So we think this stock is quite risky, like eating chicken you think might look too pink. We'd prefer pass. When we look at a riskier company, we like to check how their profits (or losses) are trending over time. Today, we're providing readers this interactive graph showing how EBIOSS Energy's profit, revenue, and operating cashflow have changed over the last few years.