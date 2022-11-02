Ebiquity plc's (LON:EBQ) Path To Profitability

Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Ebiquity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides media consultancy and investment analysis services worldwide. The UK£53m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of UK£7.0m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of UK£8.6m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Ebiquity's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Ebiquity is bordering on breakeven, according to the 2 British Media analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of UK£3.7m in 2023. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 168% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Ebiquity given that this is a high-level summary, though, bear in mind that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Ebiquity is its relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Ebiquity's case is 53%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

