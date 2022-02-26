Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Has Re-Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.075

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) will pay a dividend of US$0.075 on the 16th of March. This makes the dividend yield 1.0%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Ebix's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Before making this announcement, Ebix was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 30.8%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 9.8%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2012, the first annual payment was US$0.16, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$0.30. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 6.5% over that duration. We like to see dividends have grown at a reasonable rate, but with at least one substantial cut in the payments, we're not certain this dividend stock would be ideal for someone intending to live on the income.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. In the last five years, Ebix's earnings per share has shrunk at approximately 3.3% per annum. If the company is making less over time, it naturally follows that it will also have to pay out less in dividends. Earnings are forecast to grow over the next 12 months and if that happens we could still be a little bit cautious until it becomes a pattern.

In Summary

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Ebix's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Ebix (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about. Is Ebix not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

