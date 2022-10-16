Ebola in Uganda: Three-week lockdown announced for two districts

Elsa Maishman - BBC News
·2 min read
A person in full-body PPE
Red Cross workers sanitised a house in Mubende district after the death of a child, thought to be from Ebola

A three-week lockdown has been declared in two districts of Uganda as the country battles an Ebola outbreak.

Bars, nightclubs, places of worship and entertainment venues will be closed in Mubende and neighbouring Kassanda, and a curfew will come into force.

The move is a U-turn for Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni, who previously said there was no need for such measures.

This latest outbreak has killed 19 people among 58 recorded cases.

However, the real number of deaths and cases may be higher.

The outbreak began in early September in Mubende, about 80km (50 miles) from the capital Kampala, and has remained the epicentre.

President Museveni had previously ruled out lockdowns, saying Ebola was not an airborne virus so did not require the same measures as Covid-19.

But on Saturday he halted all movement in and out of Mubende and Kassanda districts for 21 days.

Cargo trucks will still be allowed to enter and leave the areas, he said, but all other transport will be stopped.

"These are temporary measures to control the spread of Ebola," he said in a televised address.

"We should all cooperate with authorities so we bring this outbreak to an end in the shortest possible time."

A map of Uganda showing the location of the Ebola outbreak
A map of Uganda showing the location of the Ebola outbreak

The president had already ordered police to arrest anyone suspected of having the virus who refused to isolate.

And he has forbidden traditional healers from trying to handle cases. In previous outbreaks, healers have been associated with hotspots for spread of the virus.

The first recorded death in this outbreak was a 24-year-old man in Mubende. Six members of his family also died.

It later reached the capital Kampala, with one death recorded in October. But health officials said the city remained virus-free, as the man who died had travelled from Mubende.

This latest outbreak is of the Sudan strain of the virus, for which there is no approved vaccine. The Zaire strain, which killed 11,000 people in an outbreak across West Africa from 2013-2016, can be vaccinated against.

Ebola spreads through direct contact with bodily fluids or contaminated material.

Symptoms include vomiting, diarrhoea and in some cases internal or external bleeding.

The incubation period can last from two days to three weeks, and the virus can be associated with other illnesses, such as malaria and typhoid.

Recommended Stories

  • US, Canada send armored vehicles to bolster Haiti's police

    The U.S. and Canada sent armored vehicles and other supplies to Haiti on Saturday to help police fight a powerful gang amid a pending request from the Haitian government for the immediate deployment of foreign troops. A U.S. State Department statement said the equipment was bought by Haiti’s government, but it did not provide further details on the supplies flown on military aircraft to the capital of Port-au-Prince. A spokesman for the U.S. military’s Southern Command said he could not provide further details on the supplies sent, though he added it was a joint operation involving the U.S. Air Force and Royal Canadian Air Force.

  • Expert calls for more 'resiliency' when it comes to bridges

    Days after Hurricane Ian cut off Lee County’s barrier islands from the mainland, vehicles are once again driving across the connecting bridges. A temporary bridge to Pine Island was opened last week. On Tuesday, a convoy of more than 350 trucks carrying workers and supplies crossed the newly repaired Sanibel Causeway for the first time. Governor Ron DeSantis has said civilians and residents will have access to the causeway by October 21st.

  • Bitcoin Gets ‘Dangerously Close’ to a Key Level. Why Cryptos Are Now Rising.

    Bitcoin and other cryptos got caught up in rollercoaster trading over the past day, eventually notching gains after initial stomach-churning losses.

  • The 13 Best Feminist Horror Movies of All Time, from ‘Titane’ to ‘Ready or Not’

    Seven Days of Scream Queens: IndieWire's week of essays, interviews, and film recommendations honoring women in horror comes to a close with the best feminist fright fests ever made, including "The Craft," "Teeth," and more.

  • Exclusive-Schlumberger faces employee backlash in Russia over draft cooperation

    (Reuters) -Some of oilfield service firm Schlumberger's more than 9,000 Russian employees have begun receiving military draft notices through work, and the company is not authorizing remote employment to escape mobilization, according to people familiar with the matter and internal documents. Schlumberger's cooperation with authorities by delivering the military call-ups and its refusal to allow Russian staff to work outside the country has caused a backlash, according to the sources. Russian law requires companies to assist with delivering a summons to employees and to conduct a military registration if at least one of its employees is liable for service, according to advocacy group Business & Human Rights Resource Centre, which tracks corporate performance on human rights issues.

  • In France, fuel crisis frays nerves and workers' resilience

    Even close to midnight on a school night, the tipoff was too important to ignore: A nearby gas station had just been resupplied. The home carer needed to refuel her car so she could continue looking after the vulnerable people on the outskirts of Paris who rely on her to keep them fed, clean and safe. The prospect of a full tank was worth dragging the kid out of bed for.

  • Alex Murdaugh’s lawyers say Eddie Smith failed polygraph about Maggie, Paul’s murders

    The 11-page motion says that investigators gave Eddie Smith a lie detector test that he failed when asked about the killings of Alex Murdaugh’s wife, Maggie, and youngest son, Paul.

  • Russian soldiers gather on Ukraine border amid fears Belarus could enter war

    Soldiers have deployed along the Belarus-Ukraine border, sparking fears that Belarus will enter the war and that Russian forces may attempt to capture Kyiv again.

  • 5 burning questions for House Of The Dragon Episode 9

    It’s hard to believe that the end of House Of The Dragon season one is just a little over a week away. Everything that’s happened so far has led us here, to the end of King Viserys I’s reign and the brink of war between Team Alicent and Team Rhaenyra. Farewell, dear Viserys. You may not have been a great king, but you were a great man. What will his death unleash upon the Seven Kingdoms? Is this the beginning of the end for House Targaryen? As the opening monologue informed us, “The only thing t

  • Steelers place DE DeMarvin Leal on IR, promote CB Joshua Jackson

    The Steelers announced several roster moves on Saturday.

  • S.Korea to scrap taxes for foreigners' income from bonds - minister

    South Korea's finance minister said the government will scrap taxes on foreigners' income from investments in treasury bonds and monetary stabilization bonds from Monday. Speaking to reporters late on Saturday in the United States after a meeting of Group of 20 finance ministers and central bankers, Choo Kyung-ho said the government decided to bring forward the timing of the planned tax removal from 2023 to next week to boost capital inflows into the local bond market. FTSE Russell, a global index provider, said on Sept. 30 it had added South Korea to a list for possible inclusion in its World Government Bond Index (WGBI).

  • Woman dies after Providence firefighters take her from burning house

    An "elderly" woman died after firefighters pulled her from a burning house early Friday morning.

  • Musk: SpaceX might keep funding satellite service in Ukraine

    Billionaire Elon Musk suggested in a Saturday tweet that his rocket company SpaceX may continue to fund its satellite-based Starlink internet service in Ukraine. Musk frequently tweets jokes and insults and sometimes goes on unusual tangents, such as a recent series of tweets suggesting that one of his companies has begun selling its own line of fragrances. It is not clear if SpaceX has actually established future plans for service in Ukraine.

  • New COVID omicron subvariants starting to grow in the southeastern U.S.

    Infections and hospitalizations stay on a downward trend in Florida. Sewage from Palm Beach County also showing fewer particles

  • 1 Semiconductor Stock Down 65% You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

    This hasn't been a great year for chip stocks, but Advanced Micro Devices' positive, long-term trajectory is undeniable.

  • Alabama extends offer to 2025 DL Jourdin Crawford

    2025 defensive lineman Jourdin Crawford recently received an offer from the Crimson Tide.

  • ‘It’s becoming too expensive to be alive.’ Seniors cope with soaring housing and food costs

    Economic insecurity is upending the lives of millions of older adults as soaring housing costs and inflation diminish the value of fixed incomes.

  • This Is The Legal Way to Avoid Paying Sales Tax on a Used Car

    Sales tax on large purchases, like a car, is crucial to factor into the price. Depending on where you live and the price of your car, sales tax can cost you thousands of dollars. But did you know there are … Continue reading → The post How to Legally Avoid Paying Sales Tax on a Used Car appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The side effects to expect after getting an Omicron booster — and what happens if you get a flu shot at the same time

    It is safe to get the updated COVID-19 booster and your annual flu shot at the same visit, but you might have a slightly higher risk of fatigue after.

  • The Nightmare COVID Variant That Beats Our Immunity Is Finally Here

    Photo Illustration by Erin O'Flynn/The Daily Beast/GettyA new subvariant of the novel-coronavirus called XBB dramatically announced itself earlier this week, in Singapore. New COVID cases more than doubled in a day, from 4,700 on Monday to 11,700 on Tuesday—and XBB is almost certainly why. The same subvariant just appeared in Hong Kong, too.A highly-mutated descendant of the Omicron variant of the SAR-CoV-2 virus that drove a record wave of infections starting around a year ago, XBB in many ways