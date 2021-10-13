Ebola vaccination campaign begins in Congo after virus resurfaces

FILE PHOTO: A Congolese health worker administers Ebola vaccine to a boy who had contact with an Ebola sufferer in the village of Mangina
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) - Medics in eastern Congo began an Ebola vaccination campaign on Wednesday, the World Health Organisation said, days after the death of a two-year old boy raised fears of another major outbreak.

The toddler died last Wednesday in a clinic in the eastern city of Beni, one of the epicentres of a 2018-2020 outbreak which killed more than 2,200 people and infected about a thousand more.

The WHO said three people from the same neighbourhood died in September after experiencing Ebola-like symptoms, which include severe vomiting and diarrhoea.

Further genomic sequencing is needed to determine if the latest case is linked to previous outbreaks or if it came from a new source. Ebola can remain present in semen for months after recovery, causing sporadic flare-ups of the disease that when caught early are generally easier to contain.

Health workers are monitoring more than 170 contacts and 200 vaccine doses have been sent to Beni, the WHO said.

They are using Merck's rVSV-ZEBOV shot to target the victim's contacts, and contacts of contacts, in what is called a "ring vaccination" approach, the WHO said.

The vaccine has revolutionised the fight against the hemorrhagic fever, which typically kills about half of those it infects.

The benefit has been felt most in Congo, which has recorded 12 outbreaks since the disease was discovered in the equatorial forest near the Ebola River in 1976.

In 2018 it helped contain the virus in the crowded city of Mbandaka, with a population of more than one million.

"Ebola is a virulent, lethal virus that can spread aggressively and fast. But vaccines can create a firewall of protection around cases, stopping the chain of transmission, averting a potentially large outbreak and saving many lives," Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO's Africa director, said in a statement.

(Reporting by Hereward Holland; Editing by Edward McAllister and Nick Macfie)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Deere workers prepare for strike after rejecting contract

    More than 10,000 Deere & Co. workers appear ready to go on strike if negotiators can't deliver a new agreement by the end of Wednesday. The United Auto Workers union has said its members would walk off the job if no deal has been reached by 11:59 p.m. The vast majority of the union rejected a contract offer earlier this week that would have delivered 5% raises to some workers and 6% raises to others. Thirty-five years have passed since the last major Deere strike, but workers are emboldened to demand more this year after working long hours throughout the pandemic and because companies are facing worker shortages.

  • British musician dead after ‘being beaten and thrown in river after argument’ in Georgia

    Guitarist believed to have been studying in eastern European country when he was killed

  • Toronto high school stops in-person classes after COVID-19 outbreak

    Toronto Public Health confirmed that all in-person classes and activities at Silverthorn Collegiate Institute, a high school in Etobicoke, have been halted due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

  • Putin says relations with Biden "working and stable"

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that the Kremlin has “constructive” relations with Washington and voiced hope that mutual interests would eventually help normalize U.S.-Russia ties. Putin, speaking during a panel discussion at an international energy conference in Moscow, also said that Russia stands ready to boost natural gas supplies to help assuage nervous energy markets in Europe, insisting that his country wants prices to remain stable. Putin strongly defended a Russian law requiring those who receive foreign funds and engage in unspecified political activities to register as “foreign agents," describing it as a quid pro quo response to a U.S. law that has been used to target Russian media organizations in the United States.

  • Justices seem set to revive marathon bomber's death sentence

    The Supreme Court sounded ready Wednesday to reinstate the death penalty for convicted Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. In more than 90 minutes of arguments, the court's six conservative justices seemed likely to embrace the Biden administration's argument that a federal appeals court mistakenly threw out Tsarnaev's death sentence for his role in the bombing that killed three people near the finish line of the marathon in 2013. The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston ruled last year that the trial judge improperly excluded evidence that could have shown Tsarnaev was deeply influenced by his older brother, Tamerlan, and was somehow less responsible for the carnage.

  • Texas governor moves state sharply to the right ahead of 2022 election

    Texas Governor Greg Abbott's decision to bar private companies from enforcing COVID-19 vaccine mandates is the latest sign he is betting the state's electorate remains solidly Republican ahead of his re-election bid next year. In recent months, Abbott has backed a series of measures that have pulled Texas sharply to the right, including the country's most restrictive abortion ban, a raft of voting limits, an effort to fund a border wall, restrictions on transgender student athletes and expanded gun rights. His executive order on Monday banning private employers and other entities from imposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates is in direct conflict https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/texas-vaccine-mandate-ban-likely-be-trumped-by-federal-law-could-cause-2021-10-13 with the Biden administration's plan to require shots for workers.

  • The Elizabeth Holmes trial: Another sucker takes the stand

    Steven Burd, former CEO of the supermarket chain Safeway, told the court how Elizabeth Holmes talked him into a disastrous $30 million investment in Theranos.

  • American Airlines and Southwest to defy Texas ban on COVID-19 vaccine mandates as lines harden, while Minnesota becomes latest hot spot

    Two of the biggest employers in Texas, American Airlines Group and Southwest Airlines Co., said they would not follow the executive order signed by Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates in the Lone Star state, because as federal contractors, they are bound to comply with President Joe Biden's requirement.

  • Denise Austin, 64, Shares Her Best Tips for Beating Menopause-Induced Mood Swings

    Denise Austin opened up about her menopause symptoms, like anxiety, mood swings, and hot flashes. The fitness icon shared changes she made to feel her best.

  • COVID-19 hospital visitor rules: Families want more access

    Banned from the Florida hospital room where her mother lay dying of COVID-19, Jayden Arbelaez pitched an idea to construction employees working nearby. “Is there any way that I could get there?” Arbelaez asked them, pointing to a small third-story window of the hospital in Jacksonville. The workers gave the 17-year-old a yellow vest, boots, a helmet and a ladder to climb onto a section of roof so she could look through the window and see her mother, Michelle Arbelaez, alive one last time.

  • Wendy Williams Facing 'Serious' Health Complications as Show Taps Guest Hosts Ahead of Premiere

    "It has been determined that more time is needed before she is able to return to her live hosting duties," The Wendy Williams Show said in a statement Tuesday

  • I’m A Fat Woman. This Is Why I Post Photos Of Myself Eating.

    "Anyone who exists in a fat body has a horror story about a time they were simply trying to enjoy food in public."

  • Young Black mother dies after seeking postpartum help at NY hospital

    Denise Williams, a 29-year-old Black mother of two, went to Queens Hospital Center in August seeking treatment for postpartum depression. […] The post Young Black mother dies after seeking postpartum help at NY hospital appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Overdose Unknown: How Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Is Working to Solve a Growing Marijuana Overdose Problem

    Photo by Elsa Olofsson on Unsplash Many people today remain unaware of the risks an overdose of marijuana carries. In fact, some people don’t believe overdosing on cannabis to be possible. For many, even talking about marijuana overdose conjures up images of disingenuous scare-tactic campaigns from the days of old. But while it’s true that responsible marijuana use is an enjoyable way for many to relax or socialize, overdosing is, in fact, very real. The medical term for it is “acute cannabinoid

  • QAnon Followers Want Out, but the Hurdles Are Huge

    Q-Anon conspiracy theories flourished during the pandemic. Now women are trying to get out and get their lives back but lack the mental health resources.

  • N95 vs KN95 masks: Which masks are best to buy?

    The pandemic rages on, so we’re all in the market to buy N95s or KN95s. Vaccinations continue to roll out, but thanks to the combination of not enough people having yet taken the vaccine, and the rise of new strains of COVID-19, masks are still a necessary part of life. Even if you’re vaccinated, experts … The post N95 vs KN95 masks: Which masks are best to buy? appeared first on BGR.

  • Is coffee healthy or not? Here's how much you should drink — and how much is too much

    How much coffee should you drink? Depends on who you ask. As one expert put it: "If you like coffee and you want to drink it, it's probably safe."

  • A Spanish hospital diagnosed a woman with homosexuality. It was all a mistake, they say.

    Alba Aragón did not shy away from sharing her sexual orientation during her first appointment with a gynecologist last week. After all, Aragón is comfortable with her sexuality: She has been attracted to women since she was 15.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. "I told him that I was gay because I thought it would be an important fact at the time of prescribing any treatment or determining the diagnosis," said Aragón, wh

  • COVID-Ravaged Mom of Newborn Denied Lung Transplant: ‘How Cruel Is That?’

    Family HandoutGabriela Acuna had already given birth to a premature infant, been put on a ventilator, and gone into cardiac arrest when her family got the call last week.A medevac helicopter had landed at the Las Vegas hospital where she was being treated to take her to California for a double lung transplant—her best chance for recovering from the ravages of the virus she contracted when she was 23 weeks pregnant.Acuna’s sister, Paula Olmeda, says the nurse told them the next call they got woul

  • NASCAR driver helps Novant Health break ground on children’s emergency center in NC

    The new children’s emergency services center near Charlotte is expected to open in 2022.