Ebony Alert issued for missing Oakley teen girl

(KRON) — An Ebony Alert has been issued for a missing 17-year-old girl last seen in Oakley, California Highway Patrol (CHP) announced Saturday on X. Ariyah Mourning was last seen around 9:44 p.m. on Thursday.

Ariyah was last seen wearing a dark leather jacket and black leggings, according to CHP. She is 5-foot-1 and weighs 108 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The Oakley Police Department is also assisting in the search for Ariyah. If anyone has information about Ariyah’s location, authorities ask you call 911.

