Should You Like EBOS Group Limited’s (NZSE:EBO) High Return On Capital Employed?

Today we'll evaluate EBOS Group Limited (NZSE:EBO) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for EBOS Group:

0.14 = AU$228m ÷ (AU$3.0b - AU$1.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

So, EBOS Group has an ROCE of 14%.

See our latest analysis for EBOS Group

Is EBOS Group's ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. EBOS Group's ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 0.9% average in the Healthcare industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Regardless of where EBOS Group sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

The image below shows how EBOS Group's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

NZSE:EBO Past Revenue and Net Income, July 31st 2019 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

EBOS Group's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

EBOS Group has total assets of AU$3.0b and current liabilities of AU$1.4b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 47% of its total assets. With this level of current liabilities, EBOS Group's ROCE is boosted somewhat.

What We Can Learn From EBOS Group's ROCE

While its ROCE looks good, it's worth remembering that the current liabilities are making the business look better. EBOS Group looks strong on this analysis, but there are plenty of other companies that could be a good opportunity . Here is a free list of companies growing earnings rapidly.