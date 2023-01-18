EBRD expects record 2022 loss due to Russia, Belarus holdings

The headquarter of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is seen in London
Divya Chowdhury and Lisa Pauline Mattackal
·2 min read

By Divya Chowdhury and Lisa Pauline Mattackal

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development expects a record loss in 2022, primarily due to losses from its portfolio holdings in Russia and Belarus, EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso said on Wednesday.

The bank had around $1 billion in its Russia and Belarus-focused portfolio before the war in Ukraine, which is now "fully provisioned", Renaud-Basso said, adding that in comparison, broader market conditions and non-performing loans had a limited impact on EBRD's holdings.

"We are expecting a record loss, following a record profit from the year before," she said in an interview with the Reuters Global Markets Forum on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos.

The bank earlier reported record investments in 2022 of about 13.1 billion euros ($14.1 billion), and expects to continue investments targeted around food and energy security, Renaud-Basso said.

EBRD, which operates across roughly 40 economies in the world, hopes to increase investments in the Middle East and Africa in 2023, particularly in Egypt. It may make record investments in Tunisia.

Renaud-Basso reiterated the bank's commitment to send 3 billion euros to Ukraine by the end of this year, particularly to help rebuild infrastructure. That would mean an expected deployment of around 1.3 billion euros in 2023, following last year's disbursement of 1.7 billion euros.

She also expects the bank's expansion in sub-Saharan Africa and Iraq, postponed due to the war in Ukraine, to be back on the agenda for 2023.

($1 = 0.9265 euro)

For daily Davos updates in your inbox sign up for the Reuters Daily Briefing here

(Join GMF, a chat room hosted on Refinitiv Messenger: )

(Reporting by Divya Chowdhury in Davos and Lisa Mattackal and Nishara Pathikkal in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao)

Recommended Stories

  • Massachusetts Man Whose Wife Disappeared Searched for ‘10 Ways to Dispose of a Dead Body’

    Brian Walshe, husband of a Massachusetts woman who went missing early Jan. 1, searched on Google from his son’s iPad, “10 ways to dispose of a dead body if you really need to,” “how long for someone to be missing to inherit,” “how long before a body starts to smell,” and “how to stop a body from decomposing,” among other searches, local prosecutors revealed on Wednesday.

  • Elliott Hires Cornwall Capital’s Tai to Boost Japanese Activism

    (Bloomberg) -- Elliott Investment Management has hired Aaron Tai, a partner at hedge fund Cornwall Capital, to grow its activism practice in Japan, according to a person familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality HeadsetMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperIndia’s Population Has Already Overtaken China’s, Analysts EstimateStocks Turn Lower as Growth in Focus; Dow Falls: Markets WrapAmazon Kicks Off Round of Job

  • Shell Acquisition Could Signal More M&A for Green SPACs

    Volta's stock opened up 19% Wednesday after Shell said it is buying the electric-vehicle charging company for about $169 million. The deal could be part of an M spree that some analysts expect this year for beleaguered clean-energy firms that went public during the boom of special-purpose acquisition companies and are now running out of cash. Shares of many of those green SPACs have fallen by 80% or more, making them potential acquisition targets for larger companies that are under pressure to s

  • Microsoft Job Cuts Hit HoloLens Unit After Setback on Army Goggles

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp., which is eliminating 10,000 jobs and trimming some of its hardware lineup, will reduce its HoloLens goggles business as it scales back work on a headset for the US Army that Congress declined to fund this year, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality HeadsetMicrosoft to Cut Engineering Jobs This Week as Layoffs Go DeeperIndia’s Population Has Already Overtaken China’s, Analysts Estim

  • Opinion: Why big business must confront Congress over the debt ceiling crisis

    The Debt Ceiling Crisis: Big business must circumvent far-right Congressional Republicans to prevent a real economic disaster.

  • NFL betting: Ranking each potential Super Bowl matchup from least to most likely

    What do oddsmakers view as the most likely potential Super Bowl matchup?

  • How might the Bears fare if they trade the No. 1 overall pick? Here's what history says

    LaDainian Tomlinson. Derrick Henry. Big names have been drafted with picks accrued from trading out of the No. 1 spot. Of course, the Bears would have to hit on those — and it's not like teams that trade up haven't benefited, either.

  • Mohamed El-Erian Says the Stock Market Rally Could Be Short-Lived; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks for Stable Cash Return

    There’s no doubt that 2023 has gotten off to a good start for stock investors. Since January 5, we’ve seen a sharp rally in the markets – the S&P 500 is up 5% in that time, and the NASDAQ index has gained a stronger 8%. While this doesn’t end the longer-term bearish market since early last year, it does bring some hope that this year may be better. Or perhaps not. Economist Mohamed El-Erian has taken a downbeat look at the near-term prospects, noting that headwinds are in play which may bring ad

  • 3 High-Growth Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion in 10 Years -- or Sooner

    Electric vehicle leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) got tossed from the trillion-dollar club this past year. Tesla's growth days are probably far from over; analysts estimate that earnings per share (EPS) will grow by an average of 28% annually over the next several years. Suppose Tesla grows earnings even at a 15% rate for the next decade.

  • Hertz Chairman Exits, CEO Stephen Scherr to Replace Him

    The Hertz Global Holdings chairman who helped lead the company through its postbankruptcy reorganization is stepping down and will be replaced by Chief Executive Stephen Scherr. The rental-car outfit said Greg O’Hara, the founder and senior managing director of Certares Management LLC, is stepping down after 18 months at the helm of the board. Mr. O’Hara will be replaced by Mr. Scherr, who entered Hertz’s C-suite last February.

  • History Suggests the S&P 500 Could Soar in 2023. Here's the Stock to Buy Now

    The S&P 500 index is the widely followed benchmark on Wall Street because it hosts 500 of the largest companies listed in the U.S. that operate in a diverse variety of industries. Going back to 1926, the S&P 500 has only declined two (or more) years in a row on four occasions, and each instance was triggered by a significant economic or political shock. In the absence of any major negative event this year, there's a good chance the index will rebound to deliver a positive return for investors.

  • Tesla's on the Rise, but Another Nasdaq Stock Is Jumping Even More

    The stock market has started 2023 on a positive note, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) in particular has performed quite well. Investors have watched electric car maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) very closely as the new year begins, and after seeing its stock perform horribly in 2022, the electric vehicle (EV) pioneer has mounted a healthy comeback. Shares of Tesla jumped 6% at midmorning on Tuesday.

  • Qatar's sovereign wealth fund — which invested $375 million in Elon Musk's Twitter buyout — says it hasn't told the new CEO to tweet less

    Qatar Investment Authority CEO told Bloomberg Television in an interview at Davos that the sovereign wealth fund isn't involved "to that extent."

  • Jim Cramer Reveals His 'Fear' After Microsoft's Massive Layoffs

    The software giant announced Wednesday that it's eliminating 10,000 jobs, about 5% of its workforce.

  • Buying $500 of This Stock Would Be a Genius Move Right Now

    Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE: BIP) has been a wealth-creating machine over the years. With Brookfield's units selling off over the past year -- they're almost 24% below the recent high -- it's trading at an attractive level, especially compared to its corporate twin. This means investing $500 into the company now would be a genius move.

  • 2 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among the Dow Jones Industrial Average's 30 components, there are two jaw-dropping deals and one overachiever worth avoiding.

  • More Avaya layoffs as bankruptcy speculation grows

    As Durham-based Avaya tries to pull itself out of a financial hole, the struggling company is cutting jobs overseas.

  • Why Medical Properties Trounced the Market Today

    Thanks to the moves of a pair of analysts, investors have taken more notice of the high-yielding REIT.

  • 14 Best Dividend Stocks To Buy and Hold

    In this article, we discuss 14 best dividend stocks to buy and hold. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Dividend Stocks To Buy and Hold. Despite a slowing economy, investors remain confident in dividend growth to cushion their portfolios from financial blows in terms of eroding share […]

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Microsoft in 2003, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    As much of a blue chip now as it ever was in the past, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has continued to reward its long-term shareholders. Despite some recent gloom hovering over it and other tech stocks, Microsoft's share price has generally managed to rise over the years. Let's dial it back to a time when Microsoft, hounded by shareholders for never paying a dividend despite sitting on a monster pile of cash, caved in and declared its first payout in January 2003.