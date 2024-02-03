EBRSO investigating after dead body found in Comite River Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the body of a man was found dead in the Comite River Saturday.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, around 9 a.m. on Feb. 3, detectives responded to a call that a man out walking in the Comite River Park at the 8000 block of Hooper Road discovered a dead body in the water.

Denham Springs man accused of firing shots at home arrested

Officials were able to recover the body. Detectives are waiting for autopsy results to confirm the identity of the victim and the cause of death, according to the sheriff’s office.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Latest news

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BRProud.com.