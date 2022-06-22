EC homicide victim, suspect identified

Jun. 21—EAU CLAIRE — Authorities have identified both the victim and suspect in last week's Eau Claire County homicide.

The victim is Eddie L. Banks, 46, of Eau Claire, said Eau Claire County Sheriff's Lt. Dustin Walters.

The manner of Banks' death appears to be a gunshot wound, Walters said.

Through evidence and interviews, Philip R. Novak, 36, has been identified as the suspect. Novak is believed to have fled the area. Information received is that Novak may be in northern Wisconsin or the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, Walters said.

The Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office is actively working with multiple law enforcement agencies to locate Novak, Walters said.

Anyone with information as to Novak's whereabouts is asked to contact the Eau Claire Communications Center's non-emergency line at 715-839-4972. Anonymous tips can also be made through Eau Claire County Crime Stoppers.

Banks' body was found in a ditch last week alongside a rural Eau Claire County road and a death investigation was launched.

Walters on Monday said the incident was being investigated as a homicide.

Authorities have said since the time Banks' body was found that there was no reason to believe the general public was in danger.

According to the Sheriff's Office:

A passerby contacted authorities at 11:03 a.m. on Thursday about a dead body seen in the ditch on the E11000 block of Mallard Road in the town of Clear Creek.

Information and evidence collected by the Sheriff's Office led investigators to believe the person's death was a targeted and isolated incident.