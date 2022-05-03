EC man accused of punching woman while she was holding her infant

May 3—CHIPPEWA FALLS — An Eau Claire man accused of punching and injuring his ex-girlfriend and her child while she was holding the infant has been charged in Chippewa County Court.

Carson R. Frohn, 23, 3306 Reno Dr., was charged with false imprisonment-domestic abuse, physical abuse of a child-intentionally causing bodily harm, criminall damage to property, and misdemeanor counts of battery-domestic abuse and bail jumping. He will appear in court May 10.

According to the criminal complaint, the incident occurred March 19 in the village of Lake Hallie. An officer spoke to the woman who said she and her 16-month-old child were injured by Frohn. A doctor examined the child and determined the infant had some abrasions and bruising but was otherwise alright.

The woman told police that Frohn had entered her bedroom, where the infant sleeps, and he tried to have sex with her. When she rejected him, Frohn became angry. She picked up the child. Frohn told her to put the child down. Frohn "began throwing punches at her while she was holding (the infant)," the complaint reads. She said "Frohn continued to hit her and the punches were landing all over both her and (the child.)"

Frohn then shoved her onto the bed and he bit her on the cheek. She escaped, but was fearful that Frohn would kill her. Frohn later called the dispatch center, threatening to slit his own throat. The officer took photos of the victims' injuries.

Frohn was already subject to a bond out of Eau Claire County.