EC man arrested for OWI for the eighth time

Sep. 29—EAU CLAIRE — Driving without headlights after dark led to the arrest of an Eau Claire man for drunken driving for the eighth time, police say.

James T. Hamilton, 47, 3512 Crescent Ave., was charged Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of eighth-offense drunken driving.

A $5,000 cash bail was set for Hamilton, which prohibits him from drinking alcohol or entering taverns.

Hamilton returns to court Nov. 9.

According to the criminal complaint:

At 8:06 p.m. Saturday, an Eau Claire police officer observed a vehicle traveling about a block in front of him without any headlights or taillights during the hours of darkness.

The officer activated his emergency lights, but the vehicle kept traveling at normal traffic speeds. The vehicle continued for another block and a half before pulling over. The driver was identified as Hamilton.

The officer noticed that Hamilton's movements were clumsy and slow. There was an overpowering odor of cologne coming from him, which appeared to be masking the odor of intoxicants in the vehicle.

The officer returned to his squad car to run a registration check and noticed Hamilton move from the driver's seat to the passenger's seat. The officer approached the vehicle and asked Hamilton why he moved to the passenger's seat.

Hamilton said he was not driving and the driver had fled on foot. The officer had maintained visual contact with Hamilton. Hamilton was the only person in the vehicle the entire time the officer observed his driving.

Hamilton performed field sobriety tests and showed signs of impairment. A breath test showed his blood alcohol content at .183, more than twice the legal limit for driving.

The officer arrested Hamilton for drunken driving. Hamilton refused to submit to a chemical test of his blood and a search warrant was obtained. A sample of Hamilton's blood was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire and later mailed to the State Crime Lab for analysis.

Hamilton was previously convicted of drunken driving in September 1991, September 1995, three times in July 2007, and in July 2010, all in Sawyer County, and in October 2009 in Washburn County.

If convicted, Hamilton could be sentenced to up to seven years in prison.