EC man can avoid criminal conviction for exposing child to meth

Jul. 2—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man has the opportunity to avoid a criminal conviction for exposing his 3-year-old child to methamphetamine.

Ivan D. Beck, 40, 2814 Blakeley Ave., pleaded guilty Friday in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of neglecting a child.

As part of an 18-month deferred agreement with prosecutors, the felony count will be dismissed if Beck pays a $300 fine, commits no new crimes, performs 40 hours of community service, has no contact with known drug dealers or users, completes an alcohol and drug assessment, maintains absolute sobriety, completes monthly drug testing, and complies with conditions of the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services.

Co-defendant Michelle L. Bowman, 39, also of 2814 Blakeley Ave., was previously sentenced.

According to the criminal complaint:

A social worker and Eau Claire County Sheriff's deputy went to the couple's residence Nov. 29 on a report that their 3-year-old son was present during a domestic incident.

The social worker learned that Bowman admitted to relapsing on methamphetamine on Nov. 18 and that Beck was allegedly using the drug for the past few weeks.

Bowman allegedly reported that Beck was suffering from a medical condition that made him very lethargic, and she felt Beck was using methamphetamine to get more energy.

Bowman told the deputy that she, Beck and a friend smoked methamphetamine in their basement on Nov. 18. She said the child was upstairs in his room while they were smoking the drug and that she "only used it the one time." She said she had been clean for more than a year prior to that.

Beck admitted to the same incident with the friend. He said the friend brought the meth pipe, and added that he and Bowman do not have any methamphetamine or related paraphernalia in the residence.

Authorities took hair follicle samples from Bowman, Beck and their child on Nov. 29.

Bowman and Beck both tested positive for the presence of amphetamine and methamphetamine.

The child tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine.

On Dec. 8, Bowman told authorities that she and Beck actually smoked methamphetamine four or five times with their friend in the basement of their residence. The first day they used was Nov. 5. Bowman said the child was always upstairs.