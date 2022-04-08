EC man can avoid criminal conviction in reported sexual assault case

Apr. 8—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man who police say injured a woman during a sexual assault at a house party in the town of Seymour has the opportunity to avoid a criminal conviction.

Efrain Sueldo, 23, 5744 Perth Drive, pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to an amended misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

Sueldo was originally charged with a felony count of second-degree sexual assault.

As part of a one-year deferred agreement with prosecutors, the disorderly conduct charge will be dismissed if Sueldo pays a $300 fine, commits no new crimes and has no contact with the woman.

According to the criminal complaint:

A woman told an Eau Claire County Sheriff's deputy she invited Sueldo to a house party April 24, 2021, at a friend's house on North Shore Drive. Several people attended the party.

The woman said she was playing a video game and had consumed some alcohol and smoked some marijuana by the time Sueldo arrived at about 10 p.m.

Throughout the night, the woman said, Sueldo would bring her drinks and place his drink in front of her. She believed this was an effort to increase her intoxication.

The woman said she did not have clear memories about some parts of the night from this point forward.

The woman said she went to the bathroom between 11:30 p.m. and midnight and closed the door. Sueldo then opened the door and came in the bathroom.

Sueldo kissed her and the next thing she recalled is that they were both naked.

Sueldo and the woman had various types of sexual contact. At one point, the woman told Sueldo to stop because he was hurting her. Sueldo did not stop but continued with less force.

The woman continued to tell Sueldo to stop. The woman said at this point she started to feel "out of it."

Sueldo left the bathroom several times and kept returning with more beers.

During the early morning hours, the woman said she went to a nearby bedroom and laid down on the floor because she was too intoxicated to lift herself into the bed.

Story continues

The woman said she woke up, put on her clothes and fell asleep on a couch.

When she woke up again at 5:30 a.m., Sueldo was no longer in the residence. Some of her clothing was stained with blood. She returned to her school residence in Minneapolis. She said she was upset and cried on the way home.

The woman went to Regions Hospital in the Twin Cities for a sexual assault exam. She had scratches, bruises and other injuries to various parts of her body related to the incident with Sueldo.