EC man charged with attempted murder seeks insanity defense

Dec. 7—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man who police say attempted to kill his 87-year-old father by stabbing and physically assaulting him is seeking an insanity defense.

Lue Xiong, 41, pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court.

Judge Michael Schumacher will appoint a psychiatrist or psychologist to examine Xiong, who will return to court Feb. 27.

Xiong, 814 N. Hastings Way, is charged with felony counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, intentionally causing great bodily harm by physical abuse of an elderly person and strangulation and suffocation, and a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.

In October, defense attorney Roger Hillestad asked for a competency evaluation. Wausau psychiatrist Dileep Bora examined Xiong and determined that Xiong is competent to assist with his defense.

Xiong also told Schumacher on Tuesday that he is competent to proceed. Schumacher then ruled that Xiong is competent to assist with his defense.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire police officer was sent to an Eau Claire hospital at 7:20 p.m. Thursday, July 21, to talk to an 87-year-old man who was assaulted earlier that day at his residence on Beverly Hills Drive.

Medical staff informed the officer that the man had two lacerations on his legs that required stitches. He also had a wound on the top of his head that required further testing to ensure he did not have a brain bleed.

The man told one of his other sons that Xiong had come into his home and pushed him down.

The man said Xiong began kicking his head, back and legs. The man said Xiong tried to stab his chest, but he was able to block those stabs. The man said Xiong used a knife to stab his legs.

At one point Xiong put his foot on the man's neck, which didn't allow him to breathe normally.

When one of Xiong's brothers arrived at the residence, Xiong quickly left.

Other officers located Xiong's vehicle. He did not stop as directed.

Officers used stop sticks, pepper balls and BolaWrap to take him into custody. BolaWrap is a remote restraint device that discharges a cord to restrain non-compliant people from a range of 10 to 25 feet.

A knife was found during Xiong's arrest.