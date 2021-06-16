EC man charged with fifth drunk-driving offense

Jun. 15—CHIPPEWA FALLS — An Eau Claire man has been charged with his fifth drunken-driving offense, after he was arrested in March with more than three times the legal limit in his system.

Wayne S. Erickson, 57, 2213 80th St., was charged in Chippewa County Court with fifth-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, attempting to flee or elude an officer, resisting an officer, and bail jumping. He had a 0.244 blood alcohol level when he was arrested. Erickson returns to court June 22.

According to the criminal complaint, an officer observed Erickson's vehicle driving at about 15 mph at 2:40 a.m March 28 on Highway X in the town of Wheaton, and his car was deviating within its lane of traffic.

The officer stopped Erickson's vehicle. However, when the officer got out of his squad car to approach Erickson, Erickson attempted to flee the scene, and a chase ensued. Officers eventually arrested him, and brought him to a nearby hospital for a blood draw, which showed the 0.244 blood alcohol level in his system.

Online court records show Erickson was convicted of his fourth drunken-driving offense in 2015 in Eau Claire County Court.