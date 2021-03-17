EC man charged with possessing child porn

Mar. 16—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man was found to be in possession of child pornography through a Facebook account, authorities say.

Bernardino Ocotl-Montes, 37, 2425 Bostrom Court, was charged Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of possession of child pornography. The court set a $2,500 cash bail for Ocotl-Montes, which prohibits him from using any social media platforms or having contact with children other than his own.

Ocotl-Montes returns to court April 22.

According to the criminal complaint:

An agent with the state Department of Justice's Division of Criminal investigation received a tip Feb. 2 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about suspected child pornography uploaded by a Facebook user. Facebook reported the date of the incident to be April 27.

The image of child pornography was ultimately linked to Ocotl-Montes. The image was a two-minute color video depicting a man having sexual contact with a young girl.

Authorities were able to identify Ocotl-Montes through his family's cellphone plan and contacted him Friday at his residence.

About a year ago, Ocotl-Montes said, he made a comment within a Facebook group, which was subsequently reported by another user. He said he was banned by Facebook after the comment was reported.

Ocotl-Montes initially told authorities he had never viewed child pornography on his cellphone. Ocotl-Montes then said that no one had recently sent him child pornography. He said he had previously viewed child pornography in a Facebook group.

Ocotl-Montes said the last video of child pornography he viewed was of a girl and boy, about 16 or 17 years of age, having sexual contact. At the end of the video, he said, the boy was killed for having sexual contact with the girl.

Ocotl-Montes believes the video was taken somewhere in South America.

Ocotl-Montes indicated he had been sent child pornography and those files would still be on his cellphone.

If convicted, Ocotl-Montes could be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison.