EC man charged with sexually touching boy

Jul. 26—CHIPPEWA FALLS — An Eau Claire man has been charged with sexually touching a boy in his mobile home.

Christopher G. Vosschristner, 31, 28 S. Hastings Way, was charged in Chippewa County Court with one count of first-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 13. He will appear in court today.

Vosschristner appeared for a bond hearing May 11, and he has been held in the Chippewa County Jail on a $500 cash bond. If he posts bond, he cannot have any contact with the boy or his family.

According to the criminal complaint, the boy told authorities that Vosschristner sexually touched him while he was sleeping in Vosschristner's mobile home, while it was parked in a parking lot of a business. The incident happened in the city of Eau Claire in the portion located in Chippewa County.

Vosschristner was previously charged with possession of meth, drug paraphernalia, and carrying a concealed knife. He also pleaded no contest to retail theft in Eau Claire County Court in April.