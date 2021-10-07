EC man committed for firing shot toward girlfriend

Oct. 7—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man was mentally committed for firing a shot toward his girlfriend when she tried to leave their residence after an argument.

Duane M. Rene, 67, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Felony counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, false imprisonment and bail jumping, and misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct were dismissed.

Judge Sarah Harless found Rene guilty but not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

Harless committed Rene to the state Department of Health Services. Harless found he poses a significant risk of bodily harm to himself and others. She also found that involuntary administration of psychotropic medications is not needed.

According to the criminal complaint:

Eau Claire police responded to Rene's Crescent Avenue residence May 27, 2020, for a report of a single gunshot and a woman screaming. Officers arrived and spoke to the woman, who said she was shot at by Rene. The woman said she lives with Rene and they are in a relationship.

The woman said Rene is paranoid and controls every movement she makes. She is not allowed to own a phone or work. She said the only time she is allowed to leave the house is when she goes for a walk.

The woman said she and Rene argued on May 25, 2020.

He grabbed a rifle and used its stock to hit her in the shoulder, which caused significant pain. On May 27, 2020, the woman said, she was asleep for most of the night. She awoke and wanted to go to the hospital because she was in pain from poison ivy.

Rene told her she could not go to the hospital and they began to argue. Rene blocked the woman's path when she tried to leave. After Rene grabbed a rifle, the woman pushed past him and tried to run out of the residence.

The woman got out of the house and started to run for the street, yelling for help. Rene, who was on the deck, then fired a shot from the rifle.

Rene was at the back door of the residence when officers arrived and was taken into custody without incident.

An officer found a rifle in the residence. There was a spent shell casing in the chamber of the rifle. There was an additional spent casing on the kitchen floor.

Based on where the woman was when she heard the shot, officers found a bullet impact in an enclosed trailer parked behind the house.

Rene told police he lit two bottle rockets from the back deck to try to scare the woman as she was running from the residence.

Officers asked Rene about the rifle they recovered. He said he had no idea why it was in the residence.