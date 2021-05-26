EC man convicted in connection with overdose death

May 25—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man, who authorities say provided drugs that led to a 32-year-old woman's overdose death, will be sentenced Sept. 27.

Travis J. Corrigan, 29, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court to an amended felony count of heroin delivery. He was originally charged with a felony count of first-degree reckless homicide.

Judge Michael Schumacher ordered a pre-sentence investigation by the state Department of Corrections.

Corrigan could be sentenced to up to seven years in prison.

According to the criminal complaint:

Eau Claire police were sent to an Eau Claire residence at 10:38 p.m. on Dec. 3, 2018, for a possible overdose.

Officers arrived to find that a 32-year-old woman was unresponsive. She was eventually pronounced dead. Officers were told one of the woman's children found her unresponsive in her bedroom.

Various family members told officers the woman had been struggling with heroin addiction and had overdosed in the past. Heroin, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found in the woman's bedroom.

Two days later, officers spoke with the father of three of the woman's children. The man said he had spoken with the woman on Dec. 3, 2018, and she mentioned that she had received heroin from Corrigan.

Officers searched the woman's cellphone and found several drug-related conversations between the woman and other people, including Corrigan. Much of the conversation with Corrigan was on Facebook Messenger.

An autopsy showed the woman's cause of death was mixed drug toxicity. A toxicology exam showed fentanyl, morphine, marijuana and heroin were found in her system.

In April 2019, police received Facebook records for both the woman's and Corrigan's accounts. Police discovered all Facebook messages in Corrigan's account from December 2018 had been deleted. Corrigan had also deleted the woman as a Facebook friend on Dec. 6, 2018, three days after her death.

In reviewing Corrigan's Facebook messages, police located several messages regarding drug sales and drug use, specifically related to heroin.

Police interviewed a woman in December 2019, who said she allowed Corrigan to live at her Eau Claire residence for a time in 2018. Sometime after Halloween in 2018, the woman said, she discovered Corrigan was selling drugs out of the house. The woman said Corrigan had been receiving his drugs from a source in the Twin Cities.

The woman said she knew Corrigan was being investigated for the 32-year-old woman's death because Corrigan had told her he was the person who gave the other woman the drugs that killed her.

The woman said Corrigan had done everything in his power to cover it up and make it look like someone else was responsible.

The woman said it was common knowledge among the "dope fiend circle" that Corrigan had provided the 32-year-old woman with drugs before she died.

Corrigan was prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of possession of methamphetamine in September 2018 in Eau Claire County.