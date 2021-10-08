EC man convicted of Halloween sexual incident at CVTC

Oct. 8—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man accused by authorities of forcing a woman to have sexual contact with him during a Halloween party at Chippewa Valley Technical College has the opportunity to avoid a jail term.

The man also took a picture of the sexual contact with his cellphone, police said.

Ian T. Lane, 30, 623 1/2 N. Barstow St., pleaded no contest Thursday in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of capturing an intimate representation without consent.

A felony count of third-degree sexual assault and a misdemeanor count of bail jumping were dismissed but considered by Judge Emily Long at sentencing.

Long placed Lane on three years of probation and gave him the option of spending 20 days in jail or performing 160 hours of community service.

As conditions of probation, Lane cannot have contact with the victim and must complete a sex offender assessment. He must also undergo any recommended programming or treatment.

According to the criminal complaint:

A woman told police in March 2020 that she attended a Halloween party on Oct. 30, 2019, at CVTC, 620 W. Clairemont Ave., with Lane, who was her boyfriend at the time.

During the party, the woman said Lane asked her to go to one of the staff bathrooms.

The woman believed they were going to the bathroom to "make out."

Once they were in the second-floor bathroom, Lane asked the woman to engage in sexual contact. Lane continued to ask even though the woman twice indicated no by shaking her head.

Lane then used force to have the woman engage in sexual contact. The woman said she engaged in the act because she felt it would be "over sooner."

At one point, Lane pulled the woman's hair during the sexual contact.

Lane then started to take pictures of the sexual contact with his cellphone. The woman told him to delete the photos and he refused.

The woman told police she did not initially report the assault because she did not want to cause problems and was hoping to just forget about it.

Story continues

The woman then expressed concern about what Lane was going to do with the photos.

A police officer spoke with Lane by phone on March 19, 2020.

Lane said he and the woman broke up after Christmas.

He confirmed he and the woman were at a Halloween party at CVTC and engaged in sexual contact in a bathroom.

Lane said "everything was mutual in every way."

Lane said he thought he deleted all the pictures. But he found one remained and emailed it to the police officer.

Lane said the photo looks like he may be forcing the woman but he knows he didn't.

Lane was free on bond for a pending misdemeanor case in Eau Claire County, which prohibited him from committing new crimes.