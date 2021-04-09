EC man convicted of multiple break-ins in Chippewa County

Chris Vetter, The Leader-Telegram, Eau Claire, Wis.
·2 min read

Apr. 9—CHIPPEWA FALLS — An Eau Claire man accused of breaking into multiple buildings in the Chippewa Falls area in September 2020 has been convicted. He was apprehended because empty boxes from iPods, iPhones and laptops were left behind in a hotel room where he had been staying.

Tyler C. Moe, 34, 3558 E. Meadows Place, pleaded no contest Wednesday in Chippewa County Court to four counts of burglary to a building or dwelling.

Judge Ben Lane ordered a pre-sentence investigation, and set a sentencing date for June 14. Moe has been incarcerated since his arrest on Sept. 18 on a $1,500 cash bond.

According to the criminal complaint, five locations in Chippewa County were subject to break-ins in early September: the Bargain City store in the Northridge Center mall, the Legacy Center of Chippewa Falls, First Presbyterian Church in Chippewa Falls, Albertville Bar in the town of Howard, and the Wander Inn in the town of Wheaton.

The owner of the Bargain City store, 475 Chippewa Mall Drive, told police his business had video surveillance that captured images of a man going through a cash register at 1:10 a.m. Sept. 16. The man also broke glass cases and stole iPads, iPhones and laptops. About $700 in cash and $5,000 in merchandise was stolen.

The Indianhead Motel, located just blocks from the Bargain City store, contacted the Chippewa Falls Police Department, informing law enforcement that a shopping cart, anti-theft tags, and laptop boxes were left behind in a room that had been used by Moe. Moe had used his state ID while renting the room. Officers checked his photo, and it matched the person who was seen on the video surveillance at the store.

Police located Moe in the Chippewa Riverfront Park on Sept. 17. He was carrying a backpack that had several of the stolen laptops inside. Moe also admitted he had a meth pipe and syringes in the bag. Moe was taken to the police station, where he admitted to the break-ins at all five locations. He admitted to stealing the items so he could sell them to pay for drugs.

Court records show that Moe was convicted of fifth-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated in Eau Claire County Court in February 2019 and was ordered to serve up to eight months in jail, with Huber work release privileges. He was convicted of retail theft in Eau Claire County Court in August 2019, and was placed on probation for three years. However, in September 2019, he was convicted of obstructing an officer and failure to report to jail, and was ordered to serve an additional 60 days in jail.

Moe also was charged with possessing meth and identity theft in Eau Claire County Court in March, and he was charged with retail theft there in August.

