EC man convicted of possessing child porn

Dec. 31—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will be sentenced March 6 for downloading child pornography at his residence.

John M. Saheim, 905 Cedar St., pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to three felony counts of possession of child pornography and four unrelated felony counts of bail jumping.

Eleven additional felony counts of possession of child pornography were dismissed but will be considered at Saheim's sentencing hearing by Judge John Manydeeds.

Saheim was fined $2,072 on the bail jumping charges.

Manydeeds ordered a pre-sentence investigation from the state Department of Corrections for the child pornography charges.

Saheim could be sentenced to up to 45 years in prison.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire County Sheriff's deputy received a tip Dec. 19, 2018, from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that images of child pornography were linked to an email account associated with Saheim.

The account contained hundreds of images of child pornography. They all involved young girls.

A search warrant was then executed at Saheim's former Eau Claire residence.

Saheim told police officers they would find images and videos of girls between the ages of 13 and 15. He said the girls would be naked on some of the images.

Saheim said he downloaded the images from his home.

Saheim said he used the images "as a supplement to regular porn."