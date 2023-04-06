EC man convicted of sexually touching boy

Apr. 5—CHIPPEWA FALLS — An Eau Claire man has been convicted of sexually touching a boy at his mobile home in August 2020.

Christopher G. Vosschristner, 32, 28 S. Hastings Way, pleaded no contest Tuesday in Chippewa County Court to second-degree sexual assault of a child and possession of meth, as part of a plea deal. Vosschristner was originally charged with one count of first-degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 13. Other counts were read in and dismissed.

Judge Ben Lane ordered a pre-sentence investigation, which must be filed by May 26. Lane then set sentencing for July 6.

Second-degree sexual assault of a child is a Class C felony in Wisconsin, which carries a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison and 15 years of extended supervision, along with a $100,000 fine.

Vosschristner appeared via video in court from the Fox Lake Correctional Institution. Department of Corrections records show he was incarcerated in state prisons between September 2017 and May 2019. He was then returned to prison in July 2021. Vosschristner has requested appearing in person for his sentencing, which was granted.

According to the criminal complaint, the boy told authorities that Vosschristner sexually touched him Aug. 1, 2020, while he was sleeping in Vosschristner's mobile home, while it was parked in a parking lot of a business. The incident happened in the city of Eau Claire in the portion located in Chippewa County.

Vosschristner previously was convicted of theft of movable property in Chippewa County Court in 2020, where he was originally placed on probation for one year.

He also pleaded no contest to retail theft in Eau Claire County Court in April 2022.