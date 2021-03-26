EC man faces multiple child porn charges

Mar. 25—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man is accused by authorities of possessing child pornography.

Gregory J. Cicione, 57, 2407 Preston Road, was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with 13 felony counts of possession of child pornography. Cicione is free on a $10,000 signature bond, which prohibits him from having unsupervised contact with children and access to the internet.

Cicione returns to court May 6.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire County sheriff's deputy received two cyber tips on Feb. 4 from the National Center for Missing and Endangered Children reporting the possible possession, manufacture or distribution of child pornography.

The first tip received indicated the upload of one image of child pornography Sept. 10 to an internet address out of Eau Claire. It was eventually linked to Cicione's Charter account.

The second tip indicated that on Sept. 22, nine images of child pornography were uploaded using the peer-to-peer capabilities of Skype Photosharing. They were also listed to Cicione's Charter account.

A third tip was received on Feb. 1, which was reported by Google, indicating two files containing child pornography were found in the Google Photos Infrastructure. Those images were linked to Cicione's Charter account.

Sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant Tuesday at Cicione's residence.

When told that the search warrant was for child pornography, Cicione said, "Oh, I don't think there's any of that."

Cicione said he has lived alone since his son moved out six or seven years ago. He said Charter has been his internet provider since 1999.

When asked about his online activity, Cicione said he has two desktop computers and he accesses both of them to chat online. He then said, "This is weird. I remember now. Gmail shut down one of my accounts because of something that I sent."

Cicione said that occurred about six months ago. He said he talks about different things in the chat rooms. Cicione admitted he was sharing images and having sexual conversations with people in the chat rooms. He said he finds the pictures "on all different sites."

Story continues

A deputy showed Cicione a sanitized version of one of the child porn images linked to him from the cyber tips. He said he had seen the image online and that it was shared to him. He said he probably shared it with others after he received it.

Cicione said he thought the girl in the image was about 15 years old.

"Is sharing pictures wrong?" Cicione asked.

When the deputy explained child pornography to him, he said, "I didn't even think of it like that."

If convicted of all 13 charges, Cicione could be sentenced to up to 195 years in prison.