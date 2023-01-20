EC man fined for selling prescription drugs without medical license

Jan. 19—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man was fined $443 for selling prescription drugs to another man without a medical license.

Gregory G. Paige, 56, 721 Oxford Ave., pleaded no contest this week in Eau Claire County Court to a misdemeanor count of dispensing a prescription drug without practitioner's prescription order.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire police officer was sent on Dec. 3 to the Warming Center, 502 S. Farwell St., for a reported sale of drugs.

Staff at the facility reported that Paige and another man were involved in an exchange of pills for money.

Dispatchers also told the officer that Paige had an active warrant from the state Department of Corrections.

The officer arrested Paige for the warrant and searched him for contraband. None was located.

A witness told staff members he saw Paige give the other man some pills for $15. Paige and the other man were subsequently banned from the shelter for 14 days.

The other man said he bought Amoxicillin from Paige for an infection in his mouth. The other man said he wasn't sure whether Paige had a prescription for the drug. He said he already consumed the pills.

The other man was warned about the possible dangers of taking medication not prescribed for him.

Staff at the facility said they had video of this incident.

Paige was taken to the Eau Claire County Jail, where he was interviewed.

Paige would not admit to selling pills but admitted to taking money from the other man. Paige said the money was owed to him for a speaker.

Paige repeatedly would not admit to selling any pills.

Paige was prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of possession of methamphetamine in August in Eau Claire County.