EC man found guilty of causing three-car crash while intoxicated

Dec. 2—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man was found guilty this week of causing a three-car crash at an Eau Claire intersection while intoxicated.

The man was also driving recklessly and too fast, police say.

Nicholas S. Ives, 22, 2844 11th St., pleaded no contest this week in Eau Claire County Court to a misdemeanor count of drunken driving causing injury.

A felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety was dismissed but can be considered by Judge Beverly Wickstrom at sentencing.

A sentencing date was not set.

According to the criminal complaint:

A man contacted Eau Claire police at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, to report that a black Buick sedan was driving at a high rate of speed on Clairemont Avenue.

The car was traveling west on Clairemont Avenue, was "zipping through traffic," and "caught up to me in a flash," the man said.

A police officer who was tending to a stalled vehicle at University Drive and West Clairemont Avenue at 9:15 a.m. saw the black Buick pass by his location at speeds exceeding 80 mph.

The officer attempted to catch the vehicle and saw it weave in and out of traffic at speeds of 70 mph.

Because of the public safety factor, the officer discontinued trying to catch up to the black Buick.

Moments later, police learned that the Buick was involved in a crash at Clairemont Avenue and Menomonie Street.

An officer arrived at the crash site and found one vehicle on its side and a second vehicle that was upright and smoking.

Ives said he was the driver of the black Buick. His eyes were bloodshot and glassy and he smelled of intoxicants.

Ives said he messed up and was driving too fast.

The driver of the second vehicle was injured and transported by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.

Two witnesses told police Ives' black Buick was north on Clairemont Avenue when it crashed into an SUV that was at the stop light heading west on Menomonie Street. Ives' vehicle then hit a second SUV that was parked in a nearby car sales lot.

Ives said he didn't remember anything about the crash and was driving home. He kept saying his mother was going to kill him for wrecking the car.

Ives failed field sobriety tests. A breath test showed his blood alcohol content was .242, more than three times the legal limit for driving.

Ives was arrested for drunken driving and taken to an Eau Claire hospital for a blood draw.