EC man found not guilty by mental disease or defect in father's stabbing

May 17—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man who police say attempted to kill his 87-year-old father by stabbing and physically assaulting him has been found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

Lue Xiong, 42, 814 N. Hastings Way, pleaded no contest this week in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of physical abuse of an elderly person causing great bodily harm and strangulation and suffocation.

Judge Michael Schumacher then found Xiong not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

A felony count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer were dismissed but can be considered by Schumacher at Xiong disposition hearing.

Schumacher ordered a pre-disposition investigation by the state Department of Health Services for a recommendation as to the next step in this case.

Xiong will return to court June 9.

In October, defense attorney Roger Hillestad asked for a competency evaluation. Wausau psychiatrist Dileep Bora examined Xiong and determined that Xiong was competent to assist with his defense.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire police officer was sent to an Eau Claire hospital at 7:20 p.m. Thursday, July 21, to talk to an 87-year-old man who was assaulted earlier that day at his residence on Beverly Hills Drive.

Medical staff informed the officer that the man had two lacerations on his legs that required stitches. He also had a wound on the top of his head that required further testing to ensure he did not have a brain bleed.

The man told one of his other sons that Xiong had come into his home and pushed him down.

The man said Xiong began kicking his head, back and legs. The man said Xiong tried to stab his chest, but he was able to block those stabs. The man said Xiong used a knife to stab his legs.

At one point Xiong put his foot on the man's neck, which didn't allow him to breathe normally.

When one of Xiong's brothers arrived at the residence, Xiong quickly left.

Other officers located Xiong's vehicle. He did not stop as directed.

Officers used stop sticks, pepper balls and BolaWrap to take him into custody. BolaWrap is a remote restraint device that discharges a cord to restrain non-compliant people from a range of 10 to 25 feet.

A knife was found during Xiong's arrest.