EC man found not guilty in murder case

Jul. 27—MENOMONIE — An Eau Claire man was found not guilty by a Dunn County jury on Tuesday for his role in the death of a Hayward man at a rural Dunn County residence in November 2020.

Chad D. Turgeson, 39, 625 Broadway St., was found not guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, but found guilty of retail theft, a misdemeanor.

Dunn County District Attorney Andrea Nodolf told Judge James Peterson that she was ready to proceed with sentencing. Turgeson was given six months in jail, with credit for all six months already served, so he was released.

Nodolf noted that Turgeson's co-defendant, 39-year-old Ryan L. Steinhoff, will go to trial for first-degree intentional homicide in November, and that trial is slated to last up to three weeks. Because that case is pending, she was hesitant to comment on the jury's decision Tuesday.

"They had a lot of questions. It was a difficult decison," Nodolf said.

The jury deliberated more than 11 hours between Monday night and all day Tuesday before reaching their verdict after 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

The victim in the incident has been identified as Bruce E. McGuigan, 37.

Turgeson, Steinhoff and 26-year-old Ashley A. Gunder of Menomonie were accused of killing McGuigan. Gunder pleaded no contest to first-degree reckless homicide last August and was sentenced to 25 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervison.

According to the criminal complaint, Dunn County sheriff's deputies were called at 3 p.m. Nov. 17, 2020, to a residence on 440th Street in the town of Dunn on a report of a man who was badly injured there.

When deputies arrived at the residence, Gunder exited the home along with a dog.

Gunder said there was a man inside the residence who was believed to be deceased.

Authorities entered the residence and found McGuigan lying on the floor of a bedroom with visible lacerations on his head. A large amount of blood was on his face and the floor. There was also blood on a white mattress that was propped up vertically against a wall.

Authorities determined McGuigan was dead.

The owner of the residence said his home had been broken into while he was away. He returned to find the three defendants and the victim inside the residence. The owner was told that McGuigan was taught a lesson after being "schooled."

Gunder remained at the residence while Turgeson and Steinhoff left. Gunder told authorities Turgeson killed McGuigan while she was supposed to clean up the mess.

Gunder said she was unaware that McGuigan was going to be killed. But because of how "it all went down," Gunder believed it was the intention of Turgeson and Steinhoff to kill McGuigan from the start.

Gunder said she and Steinhoff picked McGuigan up in Hayward and brought him to the Dunn County residence. Gunder said McGuigan was beaten for about 90 minutes. She could hear a body being hit and McGuigan saying that "he didn't do it."

As far as she knew, Gunder said, McGuigan was being accused of kidnapping a woman.

Turgeson told authorities McGuigan was beaten by Steinhoff and denied ever kicking or striking the victim during the incident. Steinhoff admitted to striking McGuigan with his fists and a wooden bed post, and kicking him.

Authorities recovered multiple items at the residence that were believed to have been used during the incident including a hammer, knives and a wooden table leg.

An autopsy performed Nov. 18, 2020, at the Ramsey County (Minn.) Medical Examiner's Office in St. Paul showed McGuigan's death was caused by multiple blunt force injuries to the head and torso and stab wounds.

The autopsy showed McGuigan was stabbed in the right shoulder and right leg. McGuigan had several rib and facial fractures and a deep laceration to the back of his head. He also had a brain hemorrhage.