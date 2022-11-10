EC man found not guilty of child sexual assault

Nov. 10—CHIPPEWA FALLS — After deliberating less than two hours, a Chippewa County jury found an Eau Claire man not guilty on Wednesday in a child sexual assault case.

Anthony D. Krall, 39, 2527 Session St., was charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child under age 13 and child enticement. The trial began Tuesday, where the juror heard testimony from both the girl and Krall.

When Judge Steve Gibbs read the not guilty verdict Wednesday, Krall burst into tears and hugged his family and his attorney, Kerry Kelm.

"These cases are tremendously difficult for all involved," Kelm said after the verdict. "The state and myself tried to respect the views of the alleged victim and defendant. I respect our judicial system. I believe juries usually get it right, and today, I believe they did."

Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell declined to comment after the verdict.

Krall was arrested in June 2021 and was released on a signature bond, with an order to have no contact with the girl or her family.

The case was filed in July 2021, but the alleged sexual contact had occurred between February 2017 and January 2019, when the girl was 11 years old. She claimed Krall had placed her on a bed and sexually touched her over her clothing at his home in the city of Eau Claire, in the portion that lies in Chippewa County. Krall told authorities that no sexual touching had taken place, and he entered a not guilty plea in April.

Krall's prior criminal record includes two cases of possessing marijuana and one case of issuing worthless checks, state court records show.