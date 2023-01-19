EC man gets 10 years prison for repeated child sexual assaults

Jan. 18—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will spend 10 years in prison for repeatedly sexually abusing a girl when she was between the ages of four and seven.

Seric E. Rehbein, 51, 3626 Seymour Road, was sentenced recently in Eau Claire County Court on two felony sexual assault charges, including repeated sexual assault of a child. He pleaded guilty to those charges on Sept. 16.

Four felony counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child, two felony counts of exposing genitals or public area, and felony counts of causing a child to view or listen to sexual activity and causing mental harm to a child were dismissed but considered by Judge Michael Schumacher at sentencing.

Schumacher ordered Rehbein to spend 20 years on extended supervision following his release from prison.

As conditions of supervision, Rehbein was ordered not to have contact with the victim, her family, school or residence. He cannot have contact with any child without a sober adult chaperone and approval from his probation agent.

Rehbein was also ordered to comply with the sex offender registry and undergo any recommended programming or treatment.

Rehbein was fined $1,036.

According to the criminal complaint:

The girl, now a teenager, told authorities the sexual assaults occurred between December 2012 and September 2015.

The girl said the assaults involved various types of inappropriate touching.

Rehbein denied any inappropriate touching with the girl. "I don't know where this is coming from," he said.

Rehbein said he thinks someone is coercing the girl to report this.