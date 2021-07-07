EC man gets 10 years prison for sexually assaulting boy

Jul. 7—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man, who had a previous conviction for felony child sexual assault, will spend 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting a young boy.

Curtis L. Weister, 38, was sentenced recently in Eau Claire County Court on a felony count of first-degree sexual assault of a child.

Weister, who was found guilty by a jury following a two-day trial in March, must spend 10 years on extended supervision following his release from prison.

Eau Claire County Assistant District Attorney Tiffany Winter had recommended a 40-year prison sentence followed by 20 years of extended supervision.

Weister's defense attorney, George Miller of Eau Claire, was seeking four years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision.

As conditions of supervision, Judge Sarah Harless ordered Weister not to have contact with the victim or his family. He cannot have contact with other children unless approved by the state Department of Corrections.

Weister must also register as a sex offender for the rest of his life. Weister must maintain absolute sobriety and undergo any recommended programming or treatment, including sex offender programming.

According to the criminal complaint:

A boy told police in 2019 he was sexually assaulted by Weister about six years earlier when he was 6 years old.

The boy said the assault occurred on one occasion at an Eau Claire residence.

A police officer spoke with Weister, who denied that he had sexual contact with the boy.

In 2013, Weister received 10 years of probation and six months in jail for a felony count of first-degree sexual assault of a child.

According to the criminal complaint in that case, Weister had sexual contact with an 11-year-old girl in 2012 in Eau Claire County.