EC man gets additional jail for crash that injured bicyclist

May 9—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will spend an additional six months in jail for striking a bicyclist with his truck in 2019.

Authorities said the man was under the influence of marijuana and the bicyclist sustained a compound fracture to his left leg, a broken ankle and spinal injury.

After revoking a deferred agreement with prosecutors, Eau Claire County Judge Emily Long recently found Charles A. Kalina guilty of a felony count of hit and run causing great bodily harm and placed him on five years of probation.

As conditions of probation, Kalina, 23, of 1541 Altoona Ave., must maintain absolute sobriety, undergo any recommended programming or treatment, submit to random urinalysis and make restitution payments of at least $250 a month. He also cannot drink alcohol or enter taverns.

Kalina was originally sentenced in February 2021. Long revoked the three-year deferred agreement because Kalina was not fulfilling all the conditions.

Kalina had already spent 60 days in jail in connection with the crash.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire police officer was sent to Margaret and Emery streets at 2:35 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, for a truck and bicycle crash. The officer observed a white Ford Expedition traveling east on Emery Street. The vehicle pulled over and had front end damage.

The officer got the license plate information from the vehicle and continued to the crash site. The officer found the male bicyclist lying on the road. The bicycle was damaged and personal items were scattered in the street.

The bicyclist was in shock and serious pain. The bicycle was struck in an area directly under a street light.

The truck observed by the officer was registered to a couple who lived two blocks from the crash site. The officer went to the residence and made contact with Kalina.

Kalina said he was sitting in his vehicle in his driveway while consuming a concentrated version of marijuana. A man drove by on a bicycle and flashed some "signs" at Kalina. Kalina said he got upset because he thought they were gang signs.

Kalina said he then started to drive his vehicle. The bicyclist made a sudden jerking turn in front of his vehicle, causing him to strike the bicycle. Kalina thought the bicyclist did this on purpose.

Kalina said he stopped but then saw the man was injured. He said he panicked and drove away. Kalina did not call 911 or seek assistance for the man.

The officer found a glass pipe in Kalina's pocket. Kalina had bloodshot and watery eyes, and had difficulty focusing on basic questions. He also swayed back and forth while speaking to the officer.

Kalina failed field sobriety tests. He was arrested and taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire for a blood draw.