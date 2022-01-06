EC man gets deferred agreement in child sexual assault case

Jan. 6—CHIPPEWA FALLS — An Eau Claire man was given a deferred sentence after he was convicted Wednesday in a child sexual assault case in Chippewa County Court.

Damien A. Haupt, 19, 2020 Keith St., pleaded no contest to first-degree sexual assault of a child under age 13.

According to the criminal complaint, Haupt sexually touched the child, using his tongue, and offered the child $5 to not tell anyone about the incident. The assault occurred between February 2019 and January 2020, when the victim was nine.

When confronted by authorities, Haupt eventually admitted to the sexual contact.

Judge Steve Gibbs didn't accept the plea, as he followed the recommendation of a deferred agreement offered by both attorneys. Gibbs warned Haupt he faces prison if he doesn't follow terms of the deferred agreement, which will be in effect for two years. The agreement includes taking all required medication and counseling.

"You have a really big incentive to make this work," Gibbs told Haupt.

Haupt appeared in person Wednesday but didn't speak in court.

No one from the victim's family was present in court. In a letter to the court, a family member wrote that the incident caused the victim "major psychological issues."

"(The victim) has began therapy to process trauma, but does not want (Haupt) locked up," the parent wrote. "Jail or prison time will not help get through the trauma of what happened."

The parent also wrote that the family did not see Haupt as a threat.

Haupt is ordered to not have any contact with the victim or the victim's residence.

Online court records show Haupt also was convicted of disorderly conduct in Eau Claire County Court in 2021.