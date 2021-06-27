EC man gets jail for injuring man, possessing large amounts of pot

Jun. 26—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will spend 30 days in jail for breaking several bones in a man's face by kicking him, kicking a police officer and possessing more than 3 1/2 pounds of marijuana.

Justice L. Mercer, 25, 1138 Imperial Circle, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of substantial battery, battery to a law enforcement officer, possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.

Judge John Manydeeds placed Mercer on four years of probation and fined him $2,072.

As conditions of probation, Mercer must maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with the beating victim, police officer and known drug dealers or users.

According to the criminal complaints:

At 2:12 a.m. on Sept. 12, Eau Claire police were called to America's Best Value Inn, 809 W. Clairemont Ave. for an assault.

Hotel staff said there had been a fight. The victim was in the lobby while the suspect had returned to his room.

Witnesses pointed out Mercer to police as the person who kicked the man in the face.

The victim was kneeling with a towel held to his head and a large pool of blood under his face.

Mercer tried to flee on foot when confronted by officers. Mercer was apprehended after a short chase but kicked a police officer in the back and right shoulder while being taken into custody.

Marijuana, Xanax and amphetamine were found in Mercer's possession.

Mercer was taken to the Eau Claire County Jail.

Hotel staff said a large group of people has been fighting in a hotel hallway. At one point, Mercer kicked the victim in the face while he was on the ground.

The victim said he may have blacked out during the fight, did not remember what happened and did not want to pursue charges.

The victim was taken by ambulance to HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, where he was treated for multiple facial fractures.

On Feb. 18, police officers were sent to an apartment at 1138 Imperial Circle for a medical emergency.

While there, Mercer told officers he had marijuana in his room and gave officers consent to search the room.

Mercer said the marijuana would be located on the side of his bed in a plastic tote.

Inside the tote, officers found garbage bags and small plastic bags containing marijuana. One of the bags contained what appeared to be large portions of marijuana plants that were cut off near the roots.

The total amount of marijuana seized from Mercer weighed more than 3 1/2 pounds.