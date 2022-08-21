EC man gets jail for leading high-speed pursuit while test driving vehicle

Aug. 20—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will spend 60 days in jail for leading authorities on a high-speed pursuit in Eau Claire while test driving a vehicle.

Daquan D. Diamond, 24, pleaded no contest Friday in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of eluding an officer.

A felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety was dismissed but considered at sentencing by Judge Jon Theisen.

Diamond was placed on probation for three years.

As conditions of probation, Theisen ordered Diamond to pay $583 in restitution and undergo any recommended programming or treatment.

According to the criminal complaint:

A UW-Eau Claire police officer began to pursue a vehicle just after 2 p.m. on Nov. 1 when the vehicle failed to yield to two oncoming vehicles while turning from Summit Avenue onto State Street.

The officer activated his emergency lights but the vehicle accelerated and led the officer on a pursuit through residential neighborhoods.

The vehicle reached speeds of 50 mph at Farwell and Washington streets and 65 mph on Harding Avenue.

The officer terminated his pursuit on Rudolph Road because of heavy traffic and the reckless driving of the suspect vehicle.

On Nov. 24, an Eau Claire County Sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that matched the description of the suspect vehicle involved in the Nov. 1 pursuit.

The female driver said she was allowing people to test drive her vehicle because she was trying to sell it. She said one of the drivers was Diamond. She confirmed that Diamond had the vehicle for an extended time before returning it.

Diamond was interviewed in late November in the Eau Claire County Jail. Diamond said he was neither test driving a vehicle nor involved in a high-speed pursuit on Nov. 1.

Diamond was told that the owner of the vehicle described him and noted that he provided his last name before driving the vehicle.

Diamond said a lot of people can describe him.