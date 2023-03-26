EC man gets jail for stabbing girlfriend in leg during argument

Mar. 25—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will spend one month in jail for stabbing his girlfriend in the leg during an argument.

Kor Vang, 44, 3323 Seymour Road, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of aggravated battery.

A felony count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct were dismissed but considered at sentencing by Judge Michael Schumacher.

Vang was placed on three years of probation. As conditions of probation, Vang cannot have contact with the woman and must undergo any recommended programming or treatment.

Schumacher ordered the $3,000 cash bail that was posted by Vang to be applied toward any restitution.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire police officer was sent to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire on Thursday, Aug. 18, to meet with a woman who said she was stabbed by Vang, her boyfriend.

A nurse told the officer that the woman came in with a stab wound in her right leg. The knife cut an artery and vein in her leg. The nurse said if the woman had not shown up at the hospital when she did, the leg may have had to be amputated.

The woman told the officer she and Vang live together. The woman said she asked Vang about him spending time with another woman and he walked toward her in a threatening manner.

Vang then left to go fishing and the woman met him at Altoona Dam.

When they returned home, Vang locked the woman out of their trailer and told her to leave or he would slash her tires.

At one point, Vang opened the door to the trailer and was holding something sharp in his hand. The woman backed up to avoid a fight.

The woman said something about Vang being with the other woman. Vang then walked toward her and threw a knife at her from a distance of 10 to 15 feet.

The knife struck the woman in the right knee. She pulled the knife out, put it in her car and drove herself to the hospital. Officers later recovered the bloody knife from her car.

Vang confirmed much of the version of events the woman had shared with police.

But Vang denied anything physical happening. Vang said he believed the woman caused the injury to herself to get revenge for him seeing another woman.

Vang was convicted of a felony count of bail jumping in December 2017 in Eau Claire County.