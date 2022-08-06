EC man gets prison for 2020 Thanksgiving Day stabbing death

Aug. 6—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will spend seven years in prison in connection with the stabbing death of another man on Thanksgiving Day 2020 at an Eau Claire residence.

Kelly B. Weiberg, 52, 641 Franklin St., was sentenced Friday in Eau Claire County Court on a felony count of homicide by negligent handling of a weapon.

Judge Michael Schumacher ordered Weiberg to spend three years on extended supervision following his release from prison.

As conditions of supervision, Weiberg cannot have contact with the victim's family, possess weapons, drink alcohol or enter taverns. He must complete an alcohol and drug assessment, and pay $12,170 in restitution.

Weiberg will be given credit for the 617 days he has spent in the Eau Claire County Jail on a $20,000 cash bail since his arrest.

The victim, Travis L. Smith, 37, of Laurel, Ind., died Dec. 3, 2020, at a Rochester, Minn., hospital.

Weiberg and his defense team have claimed self defense in this incident.

Schumacher said Weiberg waived his claim of self defense when he pleaded guilty to the charge of homicide by negligent handling of a weapon.

"There were options to disengage in this confrontation," Schumacher said of Weiberg. "He simply could have walked away."

Smith's "death was truly an accident," Weiberg said to Schumacher at his sentencing hearing.

Eau Claire County Assistant District Attorney Robert Stoiber sought a nine-year prison sentence for Weiberg.

"We believe a lengthy incarceration is necessary. There's nothing more serious than a loss of life," Stoiber said.

"The defendant could have walked away," he said. "He grabbed a hunting knife and decided this was going to end now."

Defense attorney Karl Schmidt said Weiberg had a viable self-defense argument.

Smith repeatedly attacked Weiberg during the incident. Weiberg "had no way out," Schmidt said.

Weiberg pleaded guilty because he is remorseful for his actions, Schmidt said.

"It's a hard thing to step up and plead guilty," he said. "(Weiberg) has always understood the gravity of his actions here."

According to Eau Claire police and the criminal complaint:

Police responded to the 600 block of Franklin Street shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, after a caller reported a stabbing. When officers arrived, two people were in a backyard, and one person was covered in blood near an unresponsive man on the ground.

Officers used a chest seal to keep Smith from drawing air into his chest and provided critical aid. The witness told them Weiberg, who was inside the home, had stabbed Smith. The wound was just above Smith's heart.

Smith was taken to the Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire and underwent emergency surgery for lacerated arteries and damage to his heart and lungs.

Weiberg came outside when officers ordered him to do so, but refused to show his hands or comply with orders to surrender. Officers used a less-lethal "foam sponge round" to gain time to place Weiberg in custody.

Weiberg had gotten into a fight with Smith, which resulted in facial injuries to Weiberg. He stabbed the man in response.

The criminal complaint offered different versions of events from Weiberg, who said he was attacked by Smith inside the house, and a witness who said the fight that led to the stabbing took place outside.

Both accounts confirm there were previous incidents of "pushing and shoving" between the two earlier in the day.

Prosecutors charged Weiberg as a repeat offender, citing a 2018 conviction for a felony count of strangulation and suffocation.

Smith was later transferred to the Rochester, Minn., hospital for treatment.