EC man gets prison for 7th OWI, causing crash

Dec. 17—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will spend three years in prison for his seventh drunken driving arrest following a crash in the parking lot of an Eau Claire tavern.

Leonard W. Freiburger, 71, 3839 Flynn Place, was sentenced recently in Eau Claire County Court on a felony count of seventh-offense drunken driving.

Judge Sarah Harless ordered Freiburger to spend three years on extended supervision following his release from prison.

As a condition of supervision, Freiburger must undergo any recommended programming or treatment.

Freiburger's driver's license was also revoked for three years and he was fined $3,627.

According to the criminal complaint:

At 8:15 p.m. on March 14, 2020, an Eau Claire police officer saw a group of people standing around a man seated on a motorcycle at the far east entrance to the parking lot at the Do Dodge Inn, 1339 Menomonie St.

The man, later identified as Freiburger, had dirt on the legs of his jeans and appeared as if he had been in a crash with the motorcycle.

Freiburger told the officer he was on the motorcycle alone when he struck a small concrete stop in the parking lot.

Freiburger said he had been inside the bar and drank three or four beers prior to the crash.

The officer could smell a strong odor of intoxicants coming from Freiburger. His speech was also slurred and he was swaying from side to side.

Dispatchers told the officer Freiburger had six prior drunken driving convictions, meaning his legal blood alcohol limit for driving was .02.

Freiburger failed field sobriety tests.

A breath test showed Freiburger's blood alcohol content was 0.158.

Freiburger was arrested for drunken driving and taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, where a sample of his blood was taken.

Freibruger was previously convicted of drunken driving in September 1995 in Jefferson County, in June 1991 and November 1995 in Milwaukee County, in September 1999 in Langlade County, in May 2005 in Marathon County, and in July 2020 in Eau Claire County.