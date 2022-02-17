EC man gets prison for 8th OWI

Feb. 17—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will spend three years in prison for his eighth drunken driving conviction since 1991.

James T. Hamilton, 47, 3512 Crescent Ave., pleaded no contest Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of eighth-offense drunken driving.

Judge Jon Theisen ordered Hamilton to spend three years on extended supervision following his release from prison.

Theisen fined Hamilton $1,466 and revoked his driver's license for three years.

As conditions of supervision, Hamilton must undergo an alcohol and drug assessment and any other recommended programming or treatment.

According to the criminal complaint:

At 8:06 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, an Eau Claire police officer observed a vehicle traveling about a block in front of him without any headlights or taillights during the hours of darkness.

The officer activated his emergency lights, but the vehicle kept traveling at normal traffic speeds. The vehicle continued for another block and a half before pulling over. The driver was identified as Hamilton.

The officer noticed that Hamilton's movements were clumsy and slow. There was an overpowering odor of cologne coming from him, which appeared to be masking the odor of intoxicants in the vehicle.

The officer returned to his squad car to run a registration check and noticed Hamilton move from the driver's seat to the passenger's seat. The officer approached the vehicle and asked Hamilton why he moved to the passenger's seat.

Hamilton said he was not driving and the driver had fled on foot. The officer had maintained visual contact with Hamilton. Hamilton was the only person in the vehicle the entire time the officer observed his driving.

Hamilton performed field sobriety tests and showed signs of impairment. A breath test showed his blood alcohol content at .183, more than twice the legal limit for driving.

The officer arrested Hamilton for drunken driving. Hamilton refused to submit to a chemical test of his blood and a search warrant was obtained. A sample of Hamilton's blood was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire and later mailed to the State Crime Lab for analysis.

Hamilton was previously convicted of drunken driving in September 1991, September 1995, three times in July 2007, and in July 2010, all in Sawyer County, and in October 2009 in Washburn County.