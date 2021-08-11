EC man gets prison for dealing larger amounts of meth

Aug. 11—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will spend three years in prison after authorities say he was dealing larger amounts of methamphetamine.

Steven P. Stauffer Jr., 44, 4400 La Salle St., pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

Felony counts of methamphetamine delivery and second-offense possession of marijuana, and misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and operating after revocation were dismissed but considered at sentencing.

Judge John Manydeeds ordered Stauffer to spend five years on extended supervision following his release from prison.

Stauffer was fined $518. Five hundred dollars that was seized during his arrest has been forfeited to the West Central Drug Task Force.

As conditions of supervision, Stauffer must maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.

According to the criminal complaint:

On March 2, drug task force investigators were conducting surveillance at a residence in Eau Claire that was known to be the site of drug trafficking activity over the previous several months.

While doing so, investigators observed Stauffer and a woman leave the residence and walk to a vehicle that was parked on the street.

Investigators knew Stauffer had a revoked driver's license. Stauffer drove away from the residence.

Police initiated a traffic stop of the vehicle near Third and Vine streets.

Stauffer was shaking and fidgety. An officer told him that drug task force investigators had information there may be a significant quantity of drugs in the vehicle. The officer was aware that Stauffer's criminal history included drug offenses.

Drug investigators then arrived to search the vehicle.

A large bag of marijuana was in the driver's side door pocket. Four bags of methamphetamine were in the center console of the vehicle. Near the meth was a digital scale, meth pipe and a plastic bag containing numerous empty gem bags.

Story continues

After Stauffer was arrested, $500 was found in his wallet.

Officers confirmed Stauffer's driving privileges were revoked and transported him to the Eau Claire County Jail.

Stauffer was previously convicted of a felony count of bail jumping in April 2020 and a felony count of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver in December 2019, both in Trempealeau County.