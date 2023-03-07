EC man gets prison for downloading child porn at his residence

Mar. 6—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will spend four years in prison for downloading child pornography at his residence.

John M. Saheim, 43, 905 Cedar St., was sentenced Monday in Eau Claire County Court on three felony counts of possession of child pornography.

Eleven additional felony counts of possession of child pornography were previously dismissed.

Judge John Manydeeds ordered Saheim to spend five years on extended supervision following his release from prison.

As conditions of supervision, Saheim cannot drink alcohol, enter taverns, have unapproved contact with children, or possess or use computers, cell phones or electronic devices with access to the internet without his agent's approval.

Saheim must also undergo any recommended programming or treatment and comply with the state sex offender registry for 15 years.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire County Sheriff's deputy received a tip Dec. 19, 2018, from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that images of child pornography were linked to an email account associated with Saheim.

The account contained hundreds of images of child pornography. They all involved young girls.

A search warrant was then executed at Saheim's former Eau Claire residence.

Saheim told police officers they would find images and videos of girls between the ages of 13 and 15. He said the girls would be naked on some of the images.

Saheim said he downloaded the images from his home.

Saheim said he used the images "as a supplement to regular porn."