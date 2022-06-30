EC man gets prison for fight, wrong-way chase on I-94

Jun. 30—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will spend four years in prison for fighting with a police officer, leading a high-speed chase with a stolen vehicle and driving the wrong direction on Interstate 94.

The incident ended when the stolen vehicle, driving on its rims, crashed into a squad car, authorities said.

John T. Martin, 49, 2306 Fourth St., pleaded guilty this week in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, causing damage by eluding an officer and bail jumping.

Felony counts of operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent, battery to a law enforcement officer, bail jumping and possession of methamphetamine, and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer and carrying a concealed weapon were dismissed but considered at sentencing by Judge Emily Long.

Martin must spend three years on extended supervision following his release from prison.

As conditions of supervision, Long ordered Martin to maintain absolute sobriety and undergo an alcohol and drug assessment and any other recommended programming or treatment.

Martin was also fined $1,046.

According to the criminal complaint:

The incident began just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22, when an Eau Claire police officer on routine patrol did a registration check on a vehicle parked at the Regency Inn and Suites, 1828 S. Hastings Way.

The officer discovered the vehicle was reported as stolen out of Minneapolis.

As the officer pulled up to the vehicle, the driver, later identified as Martin, got out and started walking quickly toward the hotel.

The officer told Martin to stop. After a brief physical struggle with the officer, Martin grabbed the door to the hotel and went inside. The officer's attempts to stop him with both a Taser and pepper spray were unsuccessful.

Martin slammed a door inside the hotel against the officer's body, which injured the officer's arm.

Martin left the hotel and headed back toward the stolen vehicle. The officer and Martin had a physical struggle in the parking lot before Martin got into the stolen vehicle and fled the scene.

Newly-arriving officers then followed Martin as he took off at a high rate of speed southbound on South Hastings Way.

The high-speed pursuit eventually proceeded to the eastbound lanes of I-94, where Martin reached speeds exceeding 100 mph.

Martin changed lanes multiple times between multiple vehicles.

Martin's speed quickly dropped to 20 mph after tire deflation devices deployed by the State Patrol successfully deflated Martin's front tires.

Martin then crossed the median and started traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes. At this point, Martin was driving at about 10 miles per hour. An estimated 20 to 30 vehicles passed him as he was in the opposite lanes of travel.

At this point, Martin's front tires were both driving on their rims. He crossed back over the median and returned to the eastbound lanes.

After his vehicle was trapped by a semi blocking one lane of traffic and squad cars blocking the other lane, Martin rapidly accelerated and slammed head on into a squad car.

Martin then opened his car door, put his hands up and said "I'm done. I give up."

Martin continued to resist officers until he was eventually handcuffed and placed in a squad car.

Methamphetamine and a 12-inch machete were found inside the stolen vehicle Martin was driving.

At the time of this incident, Martin was free on bond for pending felony cases in both Eau Claire and Chippewa counties.

Martin was prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of possession of methamphetamine in June 2018 in Eau Claire County.