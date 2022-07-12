EC man gets prison for firing shots toward occupied vehicle

Jul. 12—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will spend three years in prison for firing several shots from his vehicle toward an occupied vehicle in the 2400 block of Sessions Street.

No injuries were reported. The shooting was in retaliation for threats the victim made. The vehicle that was shot at sustained damage in the incident, police said.

Le'Fon D. Luce Cantrell, 21, was sentenced recently in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm and escape.

Felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and discharging a firearm from a vehicle toward a building or vehicle, and misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer and disorderly conduct were previously dismissed.

Judge Sarah Harless ordered Luce Cantrell to spend five years on extended supervision following his release from prison.

As conditions of supervision, Luce Cantrell cannot have contact with the victims or unsupervised contact with the co-defendant.

Luce Cantrell must also maintain absolute sobriety and undergo any recommended programming or treatment.

Luce Cantrell was fined $1,036.

Co-defendant Xavier E. Luce, 18, also of Eau Claire, returns to court Aug. 31.

According to the criminal complaint:

Witnesses said the shooting occurred at 1:20 p.m. April 8, 2021, in the 2400 block of Sessions Street.

Witnesses said they heard gunshots and then saw car parts in the street.

The driver of the victimized vehicle waved down police officers as they arrived.

The driver said his brother was beaten up the previous day and the shooting incident occurred because he was asking around to determine who was involved in the incident with his brother.

The driver said he had gotten into his truck and was followed by a red car. Luce Cantrell was driving the red car and was the shooter. The driver did not know the identity of the second person in the red car.

The back window was shot out of the driver's truck. Parts that matched the truck were strewn on the ground. Several bullet holes were found by police on the truck.

Detectives found spent shell casings that appeared to be from a 9mm handgun.

The driver believed he was going to die in the shooting incident.

Luce Cantrell and Luce were identified as the suspects.

Public space video matched the driver's version of the incident.

Luce told police he believed the driver and the driver's brother had a "hit" out on him.

Luce admitted he was in the vehicle with Luce Cantrell, who is Luce's older brother.

Luce said he didn't know where Luce Cantrell got the gun.

Luce Cantrell later came to the Eau Claire Police Department voluntarily to speak to investigators about his involvement in the shooting.

As he spoke to investigators outside of the Police Department, Luce Cantrell suddenly fled on foot and ran into the Chippewa River near the Lake Street bridge.

Negotiators were called to the scene and spoke to Luce Cantrell for about three hours.

Luce Cantrell ultimately walked to the shore and was taken into custody.