EC man gets prison in fleeing, theft and forgery case

Jun. 14—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will spend two years in prison related to a fleeing, theft and forgery case that started in Eau Claire and ended in Lake Hallie.

Lamont T. Goss, 29, 1026 MacArthur Ave., pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of uttering a forgery and bail jumping.

Two misdemeanor counts of retail theft and a misdemeanor count of concealing stolen property were dismissed but considered by Judge Jon Theisen at sentencing.

Theisen ordered Goss to spend three years on extended supervision following his release from prison.

As conditions of supervision, Goss cannot have contact with the victims or known drug dealers or users. He must also maintain absolute sobriety and undergo any recommended programming or treatment.

Goss was fined $764.

Goss' co-defendant, Daquan D. Diamond, 24, of Chippewa Falls, was previously sentenced.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire police officer on patrol Tuesday, Nov. 9, spotted a red Pontiac G6 that was associated with Goss, who had a warrant for his arrest and was involved in recent retail thefts.

The officer followed the car north on Hastings Way and turned on his squad car lights to do a traffic stop. However, the vehicle turned onto Birch Street and accelerated. When the fleeing car drove at high speeds through the parking lot of Tobacco Outlet and continued onto a residential street, the officer ended his pursuit due to safety concerns for other vehicles in the area.

However, the officer followed the vehicle at a distance, tracking it to a parking lot in Lake Hallie. The vehicle was empty, but still running. Lake Hallie police officers told the Eau Claire officer that the fleeing suspects may have gone inside a known drug house nearby on 114th Street.

Eventually Diamond and Goss came out of the house while officers were nearby, waiting to arrest them.

Diamond was identified by police as the driver of the fleeing vehicle.

Goss was taken into custody for the active warrant for his arrest, as well as the recent retail thefts of shoes reported by Fleet Farm and Walmart.

While police were searching him, officers found numerous blank checks in Goss' wallet that appeared to be stolen from other people. Police contacted the two owners of the checks, who both were unaware their checks had been taken by Goss.