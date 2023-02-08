EC man gets prison in gun, burglary and vandalism case

Feb. 7—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man who police say shot himself in the foot while walking on Boardwalk Circle will spend seven years in prison.

Aaron J.K.L. Jones took the gun during a burglary at a Fifth Avenue residence and also vandalized a Second Avenue residence on the same day, authorities said.

Jones, 20, 2510 Boardwalk Circle, was sentenced this week in Eau Claire County Court on felony counts of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and burglary.

Judge John Manydeeds ordered Jones to spend five years on extended supervision following his release from prison.

As conditions of supervision, Jones cannot drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users. He must also undergo any recommended programming or treatment.

According to the criminal complaint:

A woman heard a loud bang outside her apartment in the 2600 block of Boardwalk Circle at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 12. Her daughter opened the door and saw Jones standing near the apartment holding a gun. She closed the door after Jones looked at her.

The woman said Jones was limping and ran into a nearby wooded area.

A second witness in the area told police she saw Jones shoot himself in the foot with a long gun. Jones was walking with the gun pointed down. She then heard a loud noise and Jones began limping.

Police found a spent shell casing and blood was found on the sidewalk in the direction Jones was seen running.

About an hour later, Jones was found near Lowes Creek Road, arrested and taken to an area hospital. There was drying blood on his shoe.

While at the hospital, Jones admitted to possessing the rifle and throwing it in a ditch south of Eau Claire. Officers found the rifle.

Jones also admitted to possessing body armor.

Meanwhile, a man called police after discovering his residence in the 700 block of Second Avenue was burglarized earlier that morning. Entrance was gained through a window.

Various items, including money, a gun, watch, video game equipment and headphones, were taken. The gun taken from the residence had the same serial number as the gun used in the shooting.

Jones denied stealing the firearm.

At 4:37 a.m. that day, female residents at a home in the 600 block of Second Avenue awoke to a noise and found Jones inside their residence.

Jones, who did not have consent to enter the residence, appeared to be drunk and left.

The residents found a bulletproof vest in the bathroom and noticed that a moisturizer bottle had been stabbed. They also found that Jones had urinated on their couch and defecated on their basement floor. Several random items in the house were damaged.

Jones admitted to police he entered the residence but denies defecating in the basement.

At the time of the March 12 incidents, Jones was free on bond for three pending 2021 felony cases in Eau Claire County. Conditions of the bond included committing no new crimes.