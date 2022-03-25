EC man gets prison for physically abusing 9-week-old baby

Mar. 25—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will spend 12 years in prison for causing significant injuries by physically abusing his 9-week-old baby, police say.

Daniel D. Diesterhaft, 25, 205 Randall St., was sentenced recently in Eau Claire County Court for a felony count of recklessly causing bodily harm by physical abuse of a child.

Judge Michael Schumacher ordered Diesterhaft to spend four years on extended supervision following his release from prison.

As conditions of supervision, Diesterhaft cannot have contact with the child. He must also maintain absolute sobriety and undergo any recommended programming or treatment.

Diesterhaft was fined $518.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire police detective was told on Jan. 27, 2019, that a 9-week-old girl was in the emergency room at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire and was going to be transferred to Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.

Police spoke to the baby's father, Diesterhaft, at the hospital before speaking with the baby's mother.

The baby's mother said she found out the baby had five broken ribs but she had not seen any bruising. The mother said the baby also had a skull fracture and bleeding on the brain.

Medical staff told her that the baby had been "shaken or hit up against something."

The mother said the baby had been acting normal before she left for work earlier that day.

Diesterhaft is the baby's primary caregiver because the mother works. An acquaintance of the couple told police Diesterhaft "holds that baby in a scary way sometimes" and "throws her around like a sack of potatoes."

"It's just like he is carrying a stuffed animal. He just kind of tosses her around," the acquaintance said. "He has come real close to running into doorways with her, and he almost dropped her on a table one day. He is just very rough with her."

Doctors told police they ruled out medical, genetic or pre-existing conditions as causes for the baby's injuries.

In a phone call to the baby's mother on Feb. 8, 2019, Diesterhaft admitted he shook the baby. "I know I shook her and I was violent," he said.

In a letter to police on Feb. 22, 2019, Diesterhaft said he was sorry and ready to take responsibility.

Diesterhaft was prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety in July 2018 in Eau Claire County.