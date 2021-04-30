EC man gets prison for possessing child porn
Apr. 29—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man with a previous conviction for a criminal investigation concerning children will spend three years in prison for possessing child pornography.
Thomas G. Schye, 69, 3215 Sherman St., was sentenced this week in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of possession of child pornography.
Schye had pleaded no contest to the charge in January.
Judge John Manydeeds ordered Schye to spend three years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
He was also fined $1,018.
As conditions of supervision, Schye cannot have unsupervised contact with children or work or volunteer with children. He must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
Schye must undergo a sex offender assessment and any recommended programming or treatment.
According to the criminal complaint:
Authorities received a tip on Nov. 9, 2018, from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children for suspected child pornography that was coming from Schye's computer. The tip included three images that were uploaded on Schye's computer.
Authorities executed a search warrant at Schye's residence on Nov. 29, 2018. At least one video of two young boys engaged in sexual contact was found on Schye's computer hard drive.
A review of internal records of the Eau Claire County district attorney's office showed that Schye had been associated with a previous investigation related to crimes against children.
In October 2008, Eau Claire County Judge Benjamin Proctor sentenced Schye to one year of probation for a misdemeanor count of invasion of privacy. As conditions of probation, Schye was prohibited from having contact with children and ordered to seek sex offender treatment.
According to the criminal complaint in that case:
A law enforcement officer observed Schye watching children play in February 2007 at a McDonald's restaurant on Gateway Drive. Schye rushed into a restaurant restroom. The officer followed Schye and observed him standing at a urinal next to a 5- or 6-year-old boy.
The officer spoke to Schye, who admitted watching children play at this restaurant and the McDonald's on Craig Road.
Schye said he's attracted to boys and has had a sexual interest in children his whole life. He said it's a "daily chore" to prevent himself from acting on his sexual interest in young boys.