EC man gets prison for possessing child porn

Oct. 1—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will spend three years in prison for possessing videos and images of child pornography.

Beau D. Morrow, 41, 2917 Winsor Drive, was sentenced recently in Eau Claire County Court on two felony counts of possession of child pornography.

A jury found Morrow guilty of the charges during a trial in June. He was acquitted of a third count of possession of child pornography.

Judge Michael Schumacher ordered Morrow to spend three years on extended supervision following his release from prison. He was also fined $1,352.

As conditions of supervision, Morrow cannot have unsupervised or unwitnessed contact with children. He cannot be employed or volunteer in situations where children under age 16 are involved.

Morrow must register as a sex offender for 16 years, and undergo an alcohol and drug assessment, mental health and psychological assessment, and any recommended treatment or programming.

According to the criminal complaint:

Authorities received a tip in April 2019 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an image of child pornography was linked to a Charter Communications internet account belonging to Morrow.

The explicit image was of young boys.

Authorities executed a search warrant on May 30, 2019, at Morrow's residence.

Morrow told authorities he could have accidentally viewed child pornography while he was on a sexually-themed website.

Authorities confiscated Morrow's phone and three videos and 11 images of child pornography were found.

Two of the videos featured young girls.