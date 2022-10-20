EC man gets prison for possessing numerous images of child porn

Oct. 20—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man will spend three years in prison for possessing hundreds of images or videos of child pornography.

Christopher J. Graham, 32, 1258 Mary Lane, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to two felony counts of possession of child pornography.

Eight additional counts of possession of child pornography were dismissed but considered at sentencing.

Long ordered Graham to spend three years on extended supervision following his release from prison.

As conditions of supervision, Graham must comply with the state's sex offender registry, and complete a sex offender assessment and any other recommended programming or treatment.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire County Sheriff's deputy was assisting a child pornography investigation and Graham, who lived in the town of Union, was the suspect.

Detectives contacted Graham on March 2 and he allowed them to look at his computer.

Graham allowed the detectives to take his computer to the Sheriff's Office for further examination. He said he knew why the detectives contacted him and admitted he had videos of nude children on his computer.

Graham spoke of videos of children as young as age 6 engaged in sexual acts.

Graham signed a consent form to search his devices. Detectives took a Cyberpower computer along with other electronics to be analyzed at the Chippewa Valley Regional Computer Forensics Lab.

Graham's Cyberpower computer was examined and detectives located 402 images and 33 videos that appeared to be child pornography, and 102 images that appeared to be possible child pornography.

Detectives submitted the images and videos to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Law Enforcement Portal. The center indicated that 59 of Graham's images and four of his videos contained "identified children."

Graham's images and videos contained both male and female children involved in various forms of sexual contact with adult males and females.